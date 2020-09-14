Saudi Financial Company Chooses BlackBerry UEM and BlackBerry Workspaces for Secure Communications

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced Saudi Financial Lease Contract Registry Company, known by the brand name SIJIL, has selected BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM) and BlackBerry® Workspaces for its secure communications needs. SIJIL has chosen BlackBerry because of the company's exceptional security capabilities and its industry leadership in secure connectivity technologies.

SIJIL provides services and solutions for financial lease registrations and offers a special register of contracts, including data in relation to leased assets. The company was established to improve the process of financial lease and contract registration in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. SIJIL's mission is to provide automated registry services that reduce the unintended consequences of human error, thereby enhancing contract enforceability and transparency.

"BlackBerry is proud to partner with SIJIL, an organization committed to developing the financial services sector with the highest standards of reliability, accuracy and transparency, and a focus on ease of customer experience," said Adam Enterkin, Senior Vice President of EMEA Enterprise Sales at BlackBerry. "BlackBerry software enables customers to have best-in-class security and a low-touch user experience, while addressing one of the biggest threats to an organization's security – human error."

"SIJIL aims to activate the role of information security in the financial sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, by implementing the highest standards and practices in the global market, for the ultimate competitive advantage," said Abdullah Al Ruwais, CEO of SIJIL. "We are confident in BlackBerry as a strategic partner, as we aspire to achieve world-class standards in information security."

BlackBerry software empowers employees to work securely from anywhere on any device. BlackBerry UEM helps businesses simplify the management of their fast-changing security requirements and diverse fleet of endpoints. From a single console, BlackBerry UEM can connect a client's employees to the information they need, on the devices they want (including BYOD), while protecting corporate and client data. BlackBerry Workspaces ensures secure file sharing and file transfer, so employees can access documents when and where they need them, on any device, without risking data leakage.

To learn more about how BlackBerry intelligent security solutions are enabling a securely connected future everywhere, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

