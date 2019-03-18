sbe Continues International Expansion with First SLS Property in Dubai, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

The property is already more than 60% completed and is set to open in Q3 2020. The highly anticipated 75-storey tower will be comprised of 254 expertly designed hotel rooms, 371 residential units, 321 hotel apartments and will be one of the tallest hotels and residences in the region. The property will also feature sbe signature culinary concepts Fi'lia and Carna , sbe's mixology lounge in the lobby, as well as signature rooftop nightlife venue, Privilege.

"Located in the Downtown district, the property offers spectacular, unobstructed views of the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, as well as Dubai Creek. Two magnificent infinity pools are situated atop the 75-storey tower offering an incomparable 360-degree aspect of Dubai, making the pools among the highest not just in the city, but globally."

The SLS brand is an integral part of sbe's global expansion, with plans for 25 additional locations nationally and internationally in cities including Washington D.C, Buenos Aires and Cancun.

SLS Dubai will be an essential piece of sbe's development in the Middle East that comes on the heels of successful openings of Katsuya in Kuwait City, Dubai and most recently Abu Dhabi.. This success of SLS Dubai also speaks to the monumental growth of sbe's residential platform with 1,300 branded residential units sold to-date, valued at $2 billion with another $2 billion more in the pipeline.

In October 2018, sbe entered into a partnership with Accor, following the latter's acquisition of a 50% stake in sbe. This long-term investment will allow sbe to leverage AccorHotels' leading global hospitality platform while remaining an independent luxury lifestyle operator. sbe will continue to be led by its Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian as well as its expert management team while retaining its global headquarters in New York.

"We couldn't be more proud to bring one of our signature brands to one of the world's luxury capitals," - said Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe. "Dubai is not only the Middle East's biggest tourism and business hub, but it is also the epicenter for all things luxury and we are so excited to be there. It is truly an honor to partner with World of Wonders Real Estate Development, I am confident that this is just the beginning of a long lasting relationship with many more projects to come!"

"We are delighted to be partnering with sbe – who are fellow pioneers – on this landmark project," added Mehmet Nazif Gunal, Founder and Chairman of World of Wonders Real Estate Development. "The SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences will bring a whole new concept of luxury living and boutique hospitality to Dubai. The UAE will soon witness the next level of an uber-modern and hyper-cool lifestyle destination, with sbe's unique style DNA running through all elements of design and execution. The brand's proven global track record of delivering beyond expectations exactly mirrors our own development ethos, and the new property also dovetails perfectly with Dubai's vision of world-class excellence and will be an outstanding addition to the city's iconic skyline.

sbe subsidiary Dakota Development, led by President Joe Faust, provided original concept development and design management services for the luxury project in collaboration with international architecture firm Aedas and interior design firm Bishop Design.

Upon arrival, hotel guests will enter through the ground floor lobby and take an express elevator to the opulent Sky Lobby on the 71th floor, redefining luxury for the 21st century. Floor to ceiling windows dazzle with incredible panoramic views of the city, creating the perfect ambience for the property's lobby lounge and bar. In addition, the property's nightlife venue, Privilege, will be located on the rooftop featuring expansive interior lounge space that opens up directly onto the roof terraces.

Guests can also visit the property's sbe signature Ciel Spa located on the 69th floor, which is the epitome of luxury by boasting 7 treatment rooms, dedicated male and female thermal areas that contain steam rooms, experience showers, plunge pools and relaxing rooms, a hair and nail salon, a fully equipped gym and two outdoor terraces.

SLS Dubai will also feature sbe's acclaimed Italian restaurant concept Fi'lia, located on the 70th floor. Fi'lia will serve as the hotel's all day dining outlet and will offer active food stations and a display kitchen adding an element of entertainment to the dining experience. In addition, Carna, an sbe steakhouse concept by award-winning Italian butcher Dario Cecchoni, will be located on the 74th floor and feature a dedicated bar, private dining rooms, wine rooms and an open kitchen.

Additional hotel facilities include an extensive ballroom and flexible event studios.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with AccorHotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and The Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, HYDE, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

About World of Wonders Real Estate Development

World of Wonders Real Estate Development is a privately-owned developer of integrated communities globally. The company's vision is to design singular lifestyle experiences for discerning residents in a series of world-class branded destinations in major cities worldwide. With ambitions to be the real estate industry's pre-eminent choice for investors, operating brands and residents alike, World of Wonders Real Estate Development places a premium on quality and excellence.

World of Wonders will bring its longstanding experience to the region as leading hospitality developers globally, where the brand has successfully launched and managed a wide range of hotels and holiday villages. This foundation and track record of successful delivery in the hospitality sector will be the cornerstone of the company's strategy to realise a global array of mixed-use projects.

