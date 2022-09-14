Singapore's largest HRTech Marketplace expands to the Middle East

Unveils Middle East's HRTech Marketplace; showcases 30+ product providers servicing the Middle East geography.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's largest HR Technology Marketplace, hrtech.sg expands operations in the Middle East as hrtech.me. As part of its global expansion, the newly unveiled Middle East-focused HRTech Marketplace hosts best-in-class technology solutions to help enterprises of all sizes solve their talent challenges. The Singapore-headquartered company has been evangelizing the adoption of technology in the critical HR function since its inception in 2018 and brings the same wealth of experience to the Middle East.

hrtech.me's curated Marketplace currently features over 20 best-in-class HRTech product providers servicing the Middle East market. A key highlight of the platform is the unique HRTech MarketMap that helps enterprise HR teams to easily identify the best-fit solution specific to their organizational needs.

The hrtech.me Marketplace features global product players such as CoachHub (digital coaching), Darwinbox, PeopleStrong (human resources management systems), Deel (global employment platforms), Talview (video interview and assessment platform), and xoxoday (rewards and loyalty platform).

To make it simpler for the HR teams, all the solution providers are segregated into eight categories on the Marketplace, namely, Talent Acquisition, Talent Analytics, Talent Development, Talent Engagement, Talent Operations, Talent Planning, Total Rewards, and Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS). There is also a dedicated page for every product with comprehensive information about the solution. The Marketplace allows users to rate and review the products so that prospective customers make informed buying decisions.

The HRTech segment has seen strong growth in recent times as organizations seek technology solutions to effectively attract, hire, and engage talent. According to hrtech.sg's research, the global investments into HRTech startups stood at US$14.5 B in 2021 and over US$10.5B already in 2022 (as of Aug).

"HR has taken the front seat in the journey to navigate enterprises from the uncertainty created by the pandemic to adapting to new ways of collaborative work. Technology is the power that fuels the HR engine to create a unique employee experience and engagement, while at the same time allowing for new ways of collaboration and communication among diverse, dispersed teams across the globe. We are focused on empowering organizations with their digital HR roadmap to create a great employee experience," says Sriram Iyer, Founder & CEO, hrtech.sg.

