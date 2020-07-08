SynProNize Launches Distribution, Production & Monetization Company from Dubai UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SynProNize Co-Founders Nitin Michael and Hasnaa Descuns announce the launch of their new content production and distribution agency which will partner with top digital platforms and linear broadcasters in APAC, Africa and the Middle-East to both produce new content as well as deliver premium drama and lifestyle programming.

SynProNize begins their operations with a healthy slate of new premium content from South Asia and the Middle East and their deep partnerships with producers in this region will see their catalogue soon expand to 1000+ hours of Lifestyle and Drama content.

The company also announced that former senior executive from Disney APAC, Raju Venkataraman will join the company as a Board advisor. Venkataraman is a commercially astute leader, with a successful track record in strategy, commercial & financial leadership, in Media & Entertainment businesses across the Asia-Pacific. He has proven expertise in business partnership, strategy development & execution, deal negotiations & an in-depth understanding of Asia-Pacific region's media and broadband markets. He worked at The Walt Disney Company for 16 years performing senior roles such as Vice-President - Pay TV Distribution for the Asia-Pacific region, CFO & Head of Strategy for all lines of business for South East Asia, and General Manager, Disney Consumer Products for South East Asia. Prior to working in Disney, Raju spent over 13 years in various commercial leadership roles in a variety of industries. At the end of 2016, Raju left the corporate world, reinventing himself as an Executive Coach & Career Coach for Senior industry leaders, empowering them to succeed amidst disruption and coaching them to achieve their potential.

Nitin Michael & Hasnaa Descuns stated: "We have been ramping up this launch since early in the year and are very pleased with our opening program portfolio and are very honored to have the incredibly experienced and talented Raju Venkataraman join our company as a senior advisor. His inputs are invaluable. Additionally, we are excited to be in development to produce some great new drama and movies."

Raju Venkataraman said: "I've known Nitin for a while now and have been impressed by his earnestness, commercial savvy and quality of the relationships he has built with partners. I am pleased to offer my expertise to Nitin and Hasnaa as they embark on this exciting venture which holds great promise. Their strong industry contacts and knowledge, ability to work hard for their partners, and their creativity will see them scale new heights and achieve more success!"

Launched in 2020, and based in Dubai (UAE), this creative film and television production and distribution agency is partnering with the best digital platforms and linear broadcasters in South Asia, Africa and the Middle-East. The mission of SynProNize is to optimally produce premium content for, and from, the region, efficiently monetizing programming through syndication and other innovative avenues. Led by experienced media industry professionals with a successful track record of partnering with content producers and rights owners, SynProNize aims to demonstrate what the next generation distribution and production company can become. www.SynProNize.com

