The Boundary: New VR Tech Offers Hope for the Real Estate Industry

If clients are unable to travel to sales galleries to experience immersive creative content, then bringing as much of that real-time look and emotionally evocative "feel" to online immersive experiences is key.

For the real estate industry, the concept of the virtual tour is not a novel idea. However, in the pre-built prime and super-prime residential and commercial sectors, to date, immersive CGI virtual reality (VR) experiences have only been accessible within sales galleries. This is because until now the only CGI VR technology which truly captures the detail, quality and photorealism expected by discerning clients has been via hardware-intensive and often prohibitively expensive real-time rendering, and therein lies the problem – it cannot be shared with clients online.

This is now all starting to change. Leading the charge with their recent digital innovation "Boundary Explore," are New York City and London-based visualization company The Boundary.

Two years in development, this proprietary virtual reality platform allows the user to explore a space in photorealistic CGI virtual reality, enabling the user complete freedom of movement, whether accessed through a tablet, phone, web browser or VR headset. Unlike traditional real time rendering however, The Boundary Explore only requires a regular internet connection, so can be easily accessed from anywhere in the world.

The Boundary have shared a selection of stunning examples illustrating what can be achieved using this innovative new platform on their new product site at:

Nikki Dibley, a Development Executive at Helical London, commented: "International sales and marketing for the prime real estate sector will never be the same again. This is a game changer for our industry, as we can now offer a significant element of the marketing suite experience to our clients around the world without the need for them to travel."

World leaders in the field of architectural visualization, The Boundary have an unrivalled international reputation for excellence, and have been responsible for many groundbreaking contributions to the industry, utilizing techniques more familiar to Hollywood studios than architectural visualizers.

Co-founder of the Boundary, Henry Goss, states: "We recognize that in the modern online space, content must somehow be immersive. Motion within photorealistic environments is not only the most effective way to grab attention, but also has the capacity to hold attention, and draw a viewer into a place in a way still images rarely can."

In these uncertain times, it is reassuring to know that studios like The Boundary are responding boldly to contemporary challenges with innovations focused on getting the real estate industry back on its feet.

