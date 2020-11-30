The Most Comfortable Chair in the World. Period.
30 Nov, 2020, 03:00 GMT
TransSeas USA introduces Nightingale Chairs.
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nightingale CXO™ chair offers strong lumbar support, responsive ergonomic technology, plus the breathability and flexibility of the Ablex™ patterned mesh back.
Some of the best minds helped us combine proven ergonomic support with the latest state-of-the-art materials. The end result exceeded even our expectation of comfort.
Available in several models, all standard with proprietary, circulation improving, extreme comfort ENERSORB™ foam and a wide range of option combinations.
Now appointing dealers in your area, email us at [email protected]
Contact:
Nader Ayoub
[email protected]
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340984/CXO_by_Nightingale.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340981/cxo_6200d_moguls_black.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340980/Trans_Seas_USA_Logo.jpg
