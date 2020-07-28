Unravel the Mystery of Amouage's Rose Incense

" Rose Incense was created in 2019 as the debut of the "It's all about…" Collection, and perfectly encapsulates Amouage's unwavering commitment to creating long-lasting and innovative fragrances that are loved and worn internationally," said Renaud Salmon, Amouage's Chief Experience Officer. "In response to high demand, we're delighted to be able to share this fragrance with our valued clientele around the world. A love story between incense and rose, it is a rich sillage that imprints the skin, perfect for those looking to complement their fragrance wardrobe with something extraordinary."

Keeping with the brand's signature story telling tradition, the fragrance is an olfactive interpretation of Citizen Kane and the dramatic web of human emotions within the film. Rose Incense is a manifestation of feelings of imperfection, loss, power, mastery and wealth balanced into a sophisticated and sensual scent. A fragrance that emerges from the uncertainty of life, Rose Incense is for those who never give up, who rose from the pits of despair to new staggering heights with nothing but their ambition and determination. It is for the mavericks who have dared to do things differently and have fearlessly risked everything to achieve success.

Rose Incense is distinctively floral and unmistakably woody with unique and contemporary elements. With Rose at its heart along with Myrrh and Frankincense at its base, the fragrance evokes a complicated tale of epic proportion. The fresh, clean and citrusy undertones of its top note Elemi, bring the fragrance together with serenity.

"The inspiration came from the duality between power and innocence that is found in the movie Citizen Kane. I went looking for the most luminous and the most innocent rose I could find. In order to contrast the rose, I used the power and the uplifting properties of incense. What I had in mind were all these contrasts between red and black, innocence and power, clarity and smoke, radiance and darkness, rose and incense," said Jovanovic.

He added, "When you create a fragrance for Amouage, a key element is power, tremendous power. When you wear this fragrance, it is like having a cloud preceding and announcing you and following you. It lasts. It's like wearing a cloud of mystery, but throughout that mystery, there is the beautiful radiance of the rose."

Available in 50ml Eau De Parfum, Rose Incense is housed in compact and contemporary luxurious livery inspired by the shape of a small book. With its refined clean lines and gentle curves, the new bold deep red bottle makes the perfect 'compagnon' on its wearer's journey of life.

OLFACTORY NOTES



Fragrance Family

Oriental Floral

Concentration : Eau de Parfum 25% fragrance oil



Top Notes

Elemi, Olibanum (Frankincense) Hyperabsolute, Black Ink Accord



Heart Notes

Damascena Rose Water Essential, Suederal, Frankincense Absolute



Base Notes

Myrrh, Vanilla, Sandalwood, Cedarwood

RETAIL PRICE: OMR 95

* * Prices are subject to changes based on tax regulations

