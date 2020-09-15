Utilizing‌ ‌Tripadvisor's‌ ‌New‌ ‌Proprietary‌ ‌First-Party‌ ‌Data‌ ‌Platform,‌ ‌Tripadvisor‌ ‌Navigator,‌ ‌Abu‌ ‌Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi)‌ Partners‌ ‌With‌ ‌Tripadvisor‌ ‌in Launching‌ ‌New‌ ‌Campaign‌ ‌to‌ ‌Drive‌ Traveler ‌Inspiration‌ ‌and‌ ‌High‌ ‌Return on Advertising Spend ‌‌

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor ®, the world's largest travel platform, today launches Tripadvisor Navigator, a proprietary first-party data platform delivering audience targeting, insights, and performance reporting. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is one of the first clients to partner with Tripadvisor using this new data-intelligence solution for its latest campaign, which will be launching at the end of this year.

With the goal of promoting Abu Dhabi as a top destination to the Tripadvisor audience, the co-branded promotion will target high-intent travelers to discover more about the destination and deliver efficient conversions for DCT Abu Dhabi‌.

Tripadvisor Navigator connects an advertiser's brand, via valuable first-party audience segments, with the platform's high-value audience — all within a brand-safe environment.

"With the pandemic impacting travel globally, now more than ever advertisers need timely and reliable first-party insights to ensure media is relevant and reflective of the fast-changing environment we're living in today," said Christine Maguire, vice president, Global Advertising Revenue, Tripadvisor.

"One of Tripadvisor's greatest assets as a media platform is our wealth of first-party data. Tripadvisor Navigator allows advertisers to tap into this data intelligence to help brands understand audiences and reach them with the right message, in the right moment. We believe this behavioral data will enable marketers to determine where to most effectively invest their media budgets and therefore ultimately help toward the travel industry's recovery."

The campaign also incorporates a bespoke insights platform that enables partners like DCT Abu Dhabi‌ to monitor performance in real-time through their own performance dashboard, allowing them access to a market-specific understanding of the way users are engaging with the destination and how it stacks up against competitors.

"As‌ ‌the‌ ‌world‌ gradually ‌reopens‌ ‌following‌ ‌this‌ ‌pandemic,‌ ‌real-time updates and active travel audience insights are more important than ever.‌ ‌The‌ ‌Tripadvisor‌ ‌platform‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌powerful‌ ‌demand-driver‌ ‌for‌ ‌our‌ ‌destination‌ ‌and‌‌ ‌a‌ ‌fantastic‌ ‌resource‌ ‌for‌ ‌decision‌ ‌making‌ ‌when‌ ‌it‌ ‌comes‌ ‌to‌ ‌our‌ ‌marketing‌ ‌spend. This is‌ ‌especially the case‌ when it comes to ‌tracking‌ ‌current‌ ‌trends‌ that ‌are‌ ‌changing‌ ‌with‌ ‌a‌ ‌high‌ ‌level‌ ‌of‌ ‌frequency," ‌said‌ ‌‌Saeed Al Saeed,‌ ‌destination marketing director,‌‌ ‌Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.‌ ‌ ‌

"We are‌ also ‌excited‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌launching‌ a new range of content‌ ‌— ‌aimed‌ ‌to‌ ‌inspire‌ ‌and‌ ‌drive‌ ‌even‌ ‌greater‌ ‌levels‌ ‌of engagement‌ ‌— ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌form‌ ‌of‌ ‌bespoke‌ ‌videos‌ ‌and‌ ‌podcasts that‌ ‌will‌ ‌inspire‌ ‌travelers‌ to ‌come‌ ‌to‌ ‌Abu‌ ‌Dhabi‌ once normal travel is resumed." ‌

How Tripadvisor Navigator Works

Available globally, Tripadvisor Navigator provides opportunities for both endemic and non-endemic advertisers across Tripadvisor media solutions — on and off-platform. This includes the Tripadvisor site and off-platform solutions that enable advertisers to reach Tripadvisor audience segments on Facebook and Instagram.

This rich, first-party data can now be leveraged to target custom audiences in real-time.

While other media solutions rely on third-party data or cookies, Tripadvisor collects behavioral insights from travelers' actual interactions on the platform, inclusive of site browsing data, preference filters, and a traveler's booking intent. This data helps connect advertisers with high-intent audience segments at the opportune point in their travel journey.

Advertisers can reach more than 460 million monthly unique users at every stage of their trip, from researching accommodations and flights to finding restaurants and things to do in-destination, and even when writing reviews after they've returned.

Tripadvisor Navigator quickly follows the launch of two other advertising solutions: Tripadvisor Connect , an off-platform media solution, and Tripadvisor Media Manager , a self-serve advertising platform for small and medium-sized businesses.

Interested in learning more about Tripadvisor Navigator? Click here to contact us and a sales representative will be in touch soon.

