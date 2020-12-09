Volante Technologies Helps the Santiago Stock Exchange Expand its Services and Advance as a Regional Player

NEW YORK and LONDON and DUBAI, UAE and MEXICO CITY, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies Inc., a leading provider of payments and financial messaging solutions in the cloud, is speeding up market convergence for the Santiago Exchange (Bolsa de Santiago). By deploying Volante Designer, the exchange is able to replace its legacy ERP SaaS solution with its own solution, Optimus, built to power Chilean and regional brokerage houses, and gains a competitive edge across the region.

Christine Barry, Research Director, Aite Group, said, "Latin America faces a wide array of unique challenges when it comes to its financial systems. Despite its complexity, there are tremendous growth opportunities in the region." It is estimated that the Latin American fintech market will exceed $150 billion by 2021 with those investing in the region being on the cusp of transforming the Latin American financial landscape.

The multi-asset class exchange is Volante's first client in Chile. It handles 98 percent of the total volume traded in the local securities market and represents 90 percent of Chilean associated stockbrokers. By implementing a solution built with Volante Designer as the foundation to Optimus, the exchange can now integrate disparate systems with its core ERP solution much faster and more efficiently.

Luis Melgarejo, VP, Latin America Operations, Volante Technologies, said, "As a trusted partner, our close collaboration to build the future with Santiago Exchange demonstrates our commitment to accelerating digital transformation in the region overall. With this first implementation firmly in place, we look forward to continuing this partnership and helping the exchange continue to stay ahead of emerging trends with upcoming initiatives."

About Santiago Exchange (Bolsa de Santiago)

Santiago Exchange is the leading exchange in the Chilean stock market, leader in SaaS back office and front office ERP solutions in Chile, and is looking to expand into other countries. As an exchange, it has several markets, which currently trade over USD 2 billion a day in equities, fixed income securities, money market instruments, investment fund shares and foreign securities. During the last decade, the exchange has expanded and evolved into a global point of interest for investors and is a strategic partner for regional stock markets. Furthermore, Santiago Exchange has prioritized offering new financial instruments, such as ETFs and derivatives.

Santiago Exchange

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We serve as a trusted partner to over 100 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries. Our solutions and services process millions of transactions and trillions in value every day, powering four of the top five corporate banks, 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic. As a result, our customers can stay ahead of emerging trends, become more competitive, deliver superior client experiences, and grow their businesses through rapid innovation. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com. Follow us at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech.

