Westinghouse Collaborates With Harbin Turbine On An Advanced Turbine Safety And Control System For Changjiang Nuclear Power Plant

Nuclear leader supplies turbine control and protection systems, extending capabilities of HPR1000 technology in Units 3&4

BEIJING, July 7 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse has announced a contract with Harbin Turbine Company Limited Automation Control Company to supply the turbine control and protection system to Changjiang Unit 3 and 4 - two 1000 MWe class pressurized water reactors.

"This contract is a significant step in extending our capabilities to other Gen III pressurized water reactors," said Gavin Liu, Westinghouse president of Asia Operating Plant Services. "We look forward to collaborating with Harbin Turbine Company Limited and the owner of the Changjiang nuclear power plants to complete all necessary tests with the highest safety and operational standards."

The turbine control and protection system is a critical part to protect the safe operation of the turbine and generator, as well as the overall nuclear power plant. It includes the Digital Electro-Hydraulic control system (DEH), turbine Emergency Trip System (ETS) and Reheat Temperature Controller (RTC).

Changjiang Unit 3 and 4 are located in Hainan Province, China, and were approved by the Chinese government in September 2020. In addition, the first concrete pouring date of Unit 3 was in March 2021.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

