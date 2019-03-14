YASC Middle East 2019 Draws Record Attendance

DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yardi® Advanced Solutions Conference (YASC) Middle East 2019, held at the Ritz Carlton JBR, Dubai, provided a forum for clients and partners to network and increase their Yardi solution expertise and gain insight into the region's real estate industry.

YASC Middle East attracted more than 300 people from across the Middle East region, the highest number of attendees in the event's five-year history. Real estate executives, property and portfolio managers, developers and consultants joined more than 40 product training sessions, peer roundtables and networking sessions.

"YASC is a great opportunity for our clients to strengthen their Yardi software skills, provide input that assists our innovation and learn about the latest solutions we are bringing to the Middle East," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

Yardi continues to see significant growth in its client base across the Middle East and the company is now seen as the leading technology provider for retail, office and residential property management. A successful 2018 was crowned off when Yardi won the Retail Technology Award from ICSC & MECSC and Real Estate Software Company of the Year at the Arabian Business Real Estate Awards.

"It was great to see so many new faces at this year's YASC and catch up with many long-term clients," said Gemassmer. "The event continues to grow every year and we are always thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver more value to our clients."

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/ae.

