Ziyad Brothers Importing brings Lebanese food donors together to help victims of Beirut devastation

Ziyad team is currently in Beirut organizing the food distribution drive and coordinating donations from eight of the most popular local food manufacturing companies in Lebanon including Al Rabih, Castania, Grapeful, Mechaalany, Second House Gourmet Foods, Al Forno, Msallem and Ziyad. The donations will be distributed by our trusted nonprofit partners.

Ziyad CEO Nemer Ziyad said that the drive is intended to boost the spirit and morale of the people of Beirut and Lebanon.

"With our local efforts along with our partners in Lebanon, we hope to empower our communities, help the local economy and provide a glimpse of hope for a better future," Nemer Ziyad said.

"We believe that hope starts with food. We want to remind Beirut that they are important to us by providing special high-quality food that we hope will comfort them during these difficult times. We also want them to know that they will not be forgotten and that the world cares. Ziyad truly cares and we want to do our best to strengthen their will to restore, rebuild and move forward. That is the Lebanese spirit."

Nemer Ziyad adds, "We are especially grateful to the food manufacturers who partnered with us in this effort. They have all made a commitment to help and we are so proud of their involvement and support."

Maher Chebaro, a renowned food specialist, chef and critical member of the Ziyad team is on the ground in Beirut overseeing the support drive.

"Being Lebanese, this is coming from my heart but being a member of Ziyad Brothers, is also coming from the spirit of community support that Ziyad has built over the years, and I am proud to be a part of that. In a time filled with so much loss and heartache, we're dedicated to giving families the joy and peace of eating together," Maher Chebaro said.

Ziyad Brothers Importing is one of the most recognized producers of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods in the United States, distributing products to more than 2,500 ethnic grocery stores and over 10,000 major mainstream American food retailers.

For more information on Ziyad Brothers Importing and their Support Beirut Campaign, visit them online at www.Ziyad.com/beirut and follow on social media @ziyadbrand.

