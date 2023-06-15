Flamingo Therapeutics Receives €1.7M Grant Award from VLAIO to Advance RNA-Targeting Oncology Portfolio

LEUVEN, Belgium and STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics ("Flamingo") today announced that it has been awarded a research grant of €1.7 million by Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship (VLAIO). The award represents the funding at 60% of a €2.9 million project. Funding from the grant will be used to advance Flamingo's RNA-targeting oncology portfolio, including translational research for its lead clinical program, danvatirsen in Phase II in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and preclinical work on its long non-coding RNA (LncRNA) program targeting MALAT-1.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by VLAIO as a company who is innovating and disrupting the oncology landscape with our RNA-targeting approach," said Floor Stam, Head of Corporate Development and Operations. "This award provides further validation of our approach in creating a meaningful pipeline of programs that target undruggable transcription factors and non-coding RNA, such as STAT3 and MALAT-1. We thank VLAIO for their partnership and collaboration in helping us build a leading oncology company based on RNA therapeutics."

Danvatirsen is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) that selectively targets STAT3 and has shown clinical activity in two Phase II clinical studies. Danvatirsen binds to STAT3 mRNA, inducing breakdown of the transcript. Currently, danvatirsen is planned to continue Phase 2 clinical development for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma to advance the program through key clinical milestones and data readouts. Flamingo is also advancing FTX-001, Flamingo's most advanced long non-coding RNA (LncRNA) program which targets MALAT-1, through readiness for Phase 1 in solid tumors. LncRNAs are a large and untapped class of disease-causing targets within the "dark matter" of the human genome.

Receipt of this funding follows the merger between Flamingo and Dynacure, announced in March 2023.

Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship (Agentschap Innoveren & Ondernemen - VLAIO) is a Flemish Government agency that stimulates and supports R&D activities by innovative entrepreneurs and companies. More information: https://www.vlaio.be/en

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with state-of-the art chemistries and a clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and splice variants. Flamingo has an alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors including Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Eurazeo - Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, PMV, Pontifax, Sphera, funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC and VIB.

Flamingo is initiating a Phase II trial 'PEMDA-HN' evaluating the STAT3 targeting agent danvatirsen, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

