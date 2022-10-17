RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH dbramante1928™ TO EXPAND ITS GLOBAL PRESENCE OF SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS

dbramante1928, guided by WWF, a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and holding a validated Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) net zero carbon emissions goal by 2030, have joined with Reliance Communications, LLC to lead yet another industry first initiative in sustainable products.

"We have been creating impact across our local markets for sustainable mobile accessories and fashion products for many years, now. Partnering with Mike, and his teams at Reliance Communications, allows us to supercharge our mission in delivering sustainability and direct impact to global markets in the sustainable product race across manufacturing. The future looks very bright," said Dennis Dress, Co-Founder, & CEO, dbramante1928.

"We are thrilled to make an industry first move to bring sustainability into the North American accessory market and other global markets. Setting precedent for industry change we have been doing for years in the mobile industry, and when you can do it with such amazing partners as dbramante1928 & WWF to impact Global sustainability for generations to come, it's great to be a part of," said Mike Narula, president and CEO, Reliance Communications, LLC. "This drives real change across the industry that we are proud of and will also pressure the industry to notice the new benchmark of standards for the category."

Future looking, the organizations will expand production efforts to include Made in the USA initiatives in manufacturing from Puerto Rico and then to additional Global distribution to impact neighboring regions with their drive to provide industry change.

Additionally, dbramante1928 & Reliance Communications, LLC are proud to support LittleBigHelp, that works to create better opportunities for vulnerable children and women in West Bengal, India, as the partnership has operations in Kolkata, India, and other parts of the region. They believe it's essential to give something back to the communities they work in, supporting LittleBigHelp since 2013.

About Reliance Communications

Reliance Communications, LLC is a Global leader in distribution of wireless devices and accessories for more than two decades and is one of only three authorized Verizon Wireless distributors in the U.S.

As a one-stop service solutions provider for the world's leading wireless carriers and device manufacturers, Reliance Communications has deep expertise in distribution, forward and reverse logistics, engineering support, marketing, product training as well as refurbishment and testing facilities directly from their North American Headquarters in Bay Shore, NY, offering a full suite of modular services to their customers.

More information about Reliance Communications and Orbic available at:

www.orbic.us

About dbramante1928

Dbramante1928 is a Danish fashion and lifestyle brand with a focus on sustainable mobile accessories made of full-grain leather or recycled plastic materials. Since our foundation in 2011, we have been making high-quality, eco-friendly products that are as beautiful as they are durable.

More about dbramante1928 at: www.dbramante1928.com

