"The Exhibition on China's Song Dynasty Paintings" Held Successfully in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of 28th August, the opening ceremony of "Wondrous Chinese Paintings, A Flourishing Golden Age, The Exhibition on China's Song Dynasty Paintings in Denmark", directed by Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, hosted by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Zhejiang University, and China Cultural Center in Copenhagen, Denmark, was held at China Cultural Center in Copenhagen. This is the fourth stop of the Exhibition after Barcelona in Spain, Palais des Nations in Geneva and Berlin in Germany.

Mr. Liang Bin, Cultural Counselor of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kingdom of Denmark, Mr. Lars Bent Petersen, President of the Royal Danish Academy, Mr. Klaus Mygind, Deputy Chairman of the City Council of Copenhagen, and Mr. Zheng Wen, Director of China Cultural Center in Copenhagen were invited to the ceremony.

In "Wondrous Chinese Paintings, A Flourishing Golden Age, The Exhibition on China's Song Dynasty Paintings in Denmark", the paintings on display are from A Collection of Song Dynasty Paintings in the project A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings, published and compiled by Zhejiang University and Zhejiang Provincial Administration of Cultural Heritage. In a course of 17 years, the project incorporated 12,405 pieces (sets) of Chinese paintings from 263 museums and other cultural institutions at home and abroad, covering most of the extant national treasures throughout history. Such a large-scale challenging global project, a remarkable achievement of the cooperation between Zhejiang and the world, is an expression of humanity's determination to preserve, inherit and popularize civilization. The exhibition highlights the exquisite and majestic cultural charm of Song Dynasty paintings in three sections of Vivid Figures in High Spirits, Exotic Flora and Rare Fauna, Cloudy Mountains in Ink.

