Triple Ring Technologies Announces the Hiring Of Dr. Sheila Hemami and Partnership With General Inception

NEWARK, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Ring Technologies, a co-development firm that helps innovators and entrepreneurs develop breakthrough technologies, is pleased to announce both the hiring of Dr. Sheila Hemami as Senior Director of Growth Initiatives, and the creation of a strategic investment partnership with General Inception, an institutional co-founder of science-based companies.

Dr. Hemami brings to Triple Ring her experience in applying technology to unmet healthcare needs for underserved populations and to environment challenges, especially for the oceans. She has addressed challenges ranging from low-resource neonatal health care to coral reef restoration, all with very early-stage technology development in which pre-competitive cooperation across sectors was required.

Prior to her industrial career, Dr. Hemami was a Professor of Electrical & Computer Engineering at Cornell University, where her research focused on robust and perceptual image and video communications, and at Northeastern University, where she served as department chair.

In her role at Triple Ring, Dr. Hemami will lead efforts to expand the company's presence in the Boston area and nationally as well as spearheading university relations. She will also work closely with General Inception to develop a portfolio focused on the environment and sustainability, including food, agriculture, and the blue economy.

Triple Ring has also entered into a strategic partnership with General Inception, an innovative venture studio. General Inception is "a company that builds companies" from formation (Pre-Seed) across a range of life science technology and market domains, including Cell & Gene Therapy, Diagnostics, 'Omics, Microbiome, and Medical Devices. Triple Ring and General Inception have collaborated on multiple portfolio companies to date, and they anticipate even more in 2021.

Says Dr. Hemami, "I am thrilled to join Triple Ring and General Inception, where I can implement my philosophy of collaboration across organizations, disciplines, and sectors to accelerate innovation with impact. Triple Ring and General Inception are uniquely positioned to raise the operating level of the innovation ecosystem, making it more efficient and more effective at creating products that solve real problems and at getting those products to market for the benefit of people and the planet."

Paul Conley, PhD, CEO of General Inception, says, "We are pleased to be aligned with Triple Ring, and view them and Sheila as key partners in our efforts to build General Inception. Triple Ring represents a powerful source of industry know-how, product development expertise, and access to a trusted supply chain."

Triple Ring's CEO, Joe Heanue, states, "The addition of Dr. Hemami to our team at a time when our strategic involvement with General Inception is ramping up provides many opportunities for innovation and driving Triple Ring's goal to bring innovative products to life."

About Triple Ring

Triple Ring Technologies is a co-development company headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Boston, Toronto, and Copenhagen. They partner with clients, primarily in medtech and life sciences, to create new technologies, launch innovative projects, and start new ventures. Their capabilities span strategic investment, incubation, early R&D, product development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, and market access.

