QF’s Stars of Science Invites Aspiring Innovators to Apply for Season 13

Young Arab innovators with ideas and solutions designed to tackle global challenges – such as the COVID-19 pandemic – are encouraged to apply and transform their concepts into tangible innovations.

For over a decade, the impact of Stars of Science has been felt through its significant contribution to creating a vibrant entrepreneurial culture among young people in Arab countries, which is reflected by the successes achieved by its many alumni.

Stars of Science has thus far empowered more than 147 innovators representing 18 Arab countries, instilling the values of collaboration and scientific excellence during their time on the show. Collectively, the show's alumni community have become drivers of change to catalyse social progress and create a culture of innovation across the Arab region and beyond.

Stars of Science not only provides funding and technical assistance, but also grants contestants the necessary tools to develop their ideas and projects. Furthermore, participants of Stars of Science Season 13 will become part of a wide network of alumni that holds collaboration and reinforcement as its main foundation.

About Stars of Science

As the premier innovation show in the Arab world, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – empowers Arab innovators to develop technological solutions for their communities, benefitting people's health and lifestyles, and helping to preserve the environment.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants demonstrate the effectiveness of their solutions in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers. An expert panel of jurors assess and eliminate projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds, until only four finalists remain to compete for a share of $600,000 (terms and conditions apply). Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, science and research, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

