The OPPO Find X5 Series - The Smartphone Built to Empower Every Moment

"Find X5 Series elevates the Find X series to a whole new level of beauty – both aesthetic and in terms of capabilities, redrawing the boundaries of the mobile experience across design, imaging, battery technology and performance. It builds on the core DNA that made the Find X3 Series a hit with consumers and critics alike," said William Liu, President of Global Marketing at OPPO.

4K Ultra Night Video and Captivating Photography

Night video presents a major challenge for smartphones, so OPPO has designed a dedicated imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, to bring the night to life, without sacrificing colour.

Based on a 6-nanometer process crafted for top-tier imaging performance, the MariSilicon X packs the most powerful AI computing power available today. The result is a four times improvement in perceived night video resolution, less grain and superior colour reproduction, making 4K Ultra Night Video possible for the first time on an Android smartphone, with each frame as clean as a still photo.

OPPO's MariSilicon X is just one key element of Find X5 Pro's advanced imaging system. The wide and ultra-wide angle cameras both feature Sony's advanced 50MP IMX766 flagship sensors, with a sensor size of 1/1.56", 2um large pixel size after binning.

The wide-angle camera also features a first-of-its-kind Five-axis OIS system, which improves with every use to counter handshake, reduce noise and sharpen scenes.

With superior 4K Ultra Night Video capturing across wide and ultra-wide cameras, the Find X5 Series boasts the best wide and ultra-wide imaging quality across both stills and videos in the industry.

What's more, Find X5 Pro comes with an upgraded front camera, which is an intelligent 32MP shooter that captures details in brilliant clarity also thanks to the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU. This allows boosted dynamic range and true-to-life textures that will make selfies pop. In addition, it is enabling AON – Always ON so your screen knows when to stay lit and you can use air gestures to navigate apps.

To help further realise OPPO's vision of professional camera experiences, Find X5 series is the first OPPO smartphone series to incorporate the best of Hasselblad software – Hasselblad Camera for Mobile – to enhance and finetune the beautiful and natural colours of your photography.

Futuristic Design with Premium Look and Feel

Building on the design innovations of the Find X series, the expertly curated Find X5 Pro features a spacecraft-inspired curved body using only the most high-end materials. The ultra-hard, true ceramic back of Find X5 Pro is available in Ceramic White and Glaze Black to reflect its clean, modern sophistication at its finest. This seamless ceramic back panel blends beauty and durability, taking over 168 hours to create and is of course splash, water and dust resistant with a IP68 rating.

Find X5 Pro's display is just as impressive, featuring a 6.7-inch ultra-clear curved AMOLED screen. With a WQHD+ resolution, and 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, Find X5 Pro's 10-bit screen displays more than 1 billion colours, creating smooth tonal and colour gradations, displaying the full depth and range of even the most subtle shifts in colour.

Find X5 Pro also boosts display performance with the first multi-brightness colour calibration of its kind, creating colours that are consistent, whether you're looking at the screen under dim artificial light or under a bright summer sky.

Most Powerful OPPO Flagship to Date

Powered by the latest-generation, multicore Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Find X5 Pro is supercharged to handle even the most demanding games and applications.

OPPO has doubled down on efforts to boost battery life on Find X5 Pro and level-up power management. The large, 5000mAh dual-cell battery reflects a capacity increase of more than 11 per cent over Find X3 Pro, so you can relax knowing your phone will be ready to go when you need it.

With the support of enhanced 80W SUPERVOOC TM Flash-charging technology, Find X5 Pro can be charged from close to empty to 50 per cent in just 12 minutes, and with 50W AIRVOOC TM, it powers up to 100 per cent wirelessly in just 47 minutes.

ColorOS 12.1: Intelligent and Secure

OPPO's human-centric interface, ColorOS 12.1 is its most beautiful, intuitive and personal experience ever. Combining with Google's Android 12 operating system, it delivers incredible experiences and class-leading privacy features, while maintaining full access to the Google Play Store and its 3 million+ apps.

Introducing OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Lite

OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Lite also joined the Find X5 series today, bringing powerful performance and stunning design to a wide range of audience.

The Find X5 has an understated, yet ultra-premium finish, with frosted, matte glass and fingerprint-resistant chassis. Available in Black or White, the fine grain of this 90% frosted texture creates a beautiful, almost silky lustre that plays with light and feels incredible in the hand.

Find X5 also includes the outstanding dual IMX766 camera system, powered by MariSilicon X imaging NPU, a 6.5" 120Hz billion-colour display, support for 80W SUPERVOOC TM charging, 30W AIRVOOC TM wireless charging and more.

With the Find X5 Lite, users can express their authentic selves through professional portraits thanks to its outstanding camera configuration and AI-enhanced imaging features. The Find X5 Lite is the portrait expert capable of capturing DSLR-like portraits through features like Portrait Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, and more.

