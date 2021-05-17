TXOne Networks Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

TXOne Networks wins categories "Most Innovative in Critical Infrastructure Protection" and "Editor's Choice in ICS/SCADA Security" in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2021

SAN FRANCISCO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, a leading provider in OT Security solutions, is proud to announce that they have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Most Innovative in Critical Infrastructure Protection

Editor's Choice in ICS/SCADA Security

"TXOne Networks is thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and overseen by top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe – we couldn't be more pleased," said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks.

ICS cybersecurity is all about "protecting little things from big problems." Deploying inherently insecure Operational Technology (OT) devices and onboarding proper security solutions are a constant source of potential risk to asset owners. Common IT cybersecurity practices like clearly defined ownership, regular updates, and patches are often extremely challenging in the modern industrial environment. TXOne Networks streamlines and resolves these issues by deploying a first-of-its-kind technology, which has now been acknowledged by the professional judges of the Global InfoSec Awards 2021.

"TXOne Networks embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

