Generations Family Practice Adds Ninth Primary Care Clinic to Expanding Portfolio

Located in Asheboro, NC, the acquired clinic is the third in the Triad region.

CARY, N.C., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Generations Family Practice announced that it acquired the primary care book of business of Five Points Medical Center in Asheboro, NC. Branded Triad Internal Medicine, the location is the ninth clinic in the Generations network, the third in the Piedmont-Triad region.

The previous owner, Tara Gunter, ANP, will continue to provide occupational health services under the Five Points Medical Center brand at a new location. Her two nurse practitioners and support staff are now part of the Triad Internal Medicine team.

Triad Internal Medicine

According to America's Health Rankings, an annual report released by the United Health Foundation, North Carolina ranks number 18 out of the top 20 states experiencing a primary care shortage crisis. "The decision to maintain and expand primary care services for Asheboro residents fits perfectly with our mission to improve access to care and keep primary care independent," said Alex Tse, MD, medical director of Cary Medical Management (CMM).

As the managing service organization that oversees all of the practices under Generations Family Practice, CMM will provide operational management and oversight of Triad Internal Medicine. "The addition of Triad Internal Medicine to our portfolio of clinics is a great way to close one year and begin a new one," said Siu Tong, Ph.D., CMM's co-founder, and CEO. "We're excited about the expanding opportunities to make a measurable difference in access to quality care while driving down the burden of cost on the overall system."

Triad Internal Medicine is located at 300 Mack Rd Suite B, Asheboro, NC 27205. The clinic offers services to people of all ages. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 am - 5 pm. Various insurances are accepted. For more information, visit www.triadinternalmedicine.com.

About Generations Family Practice

Generations Family Practice, P.A., was established in 2005 in Cary, NC, and has grown from a two-person medical practice to the Patient-Centered Medical Home that it is today. Generations Family Practice offers comprehensive primary medical care, from Well-Baby care to Geriatrics and everything in between. Recently ranked one of the region's top 3 family care clinics, they have a strong foundation in value-based care and provide the highest quality care before hours, after hours, and on the weekends. www.generationsfamilypractice.com .

About Cary Medical Management

Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies with a vision to drive home the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care" promised by the Affordable Care Act. CMM's role is to leverage its wealth of healthcare experience and strong financial backing to ensure its portfolio clinics succeed in the new era of healthcare quality and value. www.carymso.com/

Press Contact:

April Koontz, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Phone: 919-674-8411

Clinic Contact:

Jonathan Fowler, Vice President of Operations, [email protected]

Clifford Tse, Vice President of Acquisitions, [email protected]

SOURCE Generations Family Practice; Cary Medical Management