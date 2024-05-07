VONQ Appoints Ritu Mohanka, Former Senior Executive at IBM & LinkedIn, as CEO

At IBM, which acquired Kenexa in 2012, Mohanka was Senior Vice President Europe for what became the Smarter Workforce division, leading significant business expansion across EMEA and consistently delivering high double-digit growth. Her strategic insight and leadership helped her enter and grow new markets and establish strong relationships with key clients across multiple industries, such as financial services, energy, retail, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

Following success at IBM, Mohanka joined Glint to lead their expansion in EMEA. After LinkedIn's acquisition in 2018, she played a pivotal role in the integration and expansion of Glint, serving as VP Strategy & Business Development EMEA for the Learning & Engagement division and positioning LinkedIn as a leader in talent and engagement solutions.

"We are delighted to welcome Ritu as CEO," said Tycho van Paassen, VONQ's co-founder, adding: "Ritu's leadership is about creating momentum and breaking new ground. Her strategic insight and proven success in scaling high-impact businesses align perfectly with our ambition to redefine the recruitment landscape."

Jean-Marc Jabre, Partner and Co-Founder of Capital D, said: "Ritu's impressive track record makes her the ideal leader to steer VONQ into its next phase of disruptive innovation and market expansion. VONQ's positioning as core infrastructure within the recruitment marketing industry is further enhanced by an AI-powered platform that has reached over 100,000 hiring firms and is embedded in 30+ ATSs."

Mohanka shared her excitement about assuming her role: "Joining VONQ is a new highlight in my career. Leveraging my experience at Kenexa, IBM, Glint, and LinkedIn, I am excited to lead VONQ at a time when innovation in recruitment technology is poised to make a real difference. Together with our partners and customers, we will meet and exceed our global customers' expectations and set new standards in the industry."

About VONQ

VONQ is a global HR technology company that simplifies recruitment marketing for enterprises, staffing agencies, and users of applicant tracking systems (ATS), human resource management systems (HRM), and candidate relationship management systems (CRM). With an ISO 27001 certification and built on GenAI, VONQ offers job advertising, job distribution, and employer branding services to thousands of customers worldwide.

Headquartered in Rotterdam with offices in The Netherlands, Germany, the UK, and the USA, VONQ is recognized as a strategic leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition.

For more information, visit www.vonq.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Capital D

Capital D is a next-generation growth-buyout fund manager focussed on disruptive mid-market businesses across Europe. Capital D invests at the intersection of macro, technological and behavioural trends, in businesses which will be the winners of the disruption economy. Capital D understands "what's next" through an ecosystem comprising experts in digital, innovation and sustainability which creates unique investment opportunities. Capital D adds purpose and agility to traditional investment lenses and believes companies with those characteristics are better equipped to succeed.

In addition to VONQ, Capital D has invested in Invincible Brands (sold to Henkel), Qmee (sold to Kantar), Phrasee, and Electrify.

www.CapitalD.com

