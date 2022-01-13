iSitePower 3rd Generation Smart Blade Power Jointly Designed by China Mobile & Huawei Won the Golden Zizhu Award 2021

A China Mobile site in Beijing was reconstructed by using iSitePower third-generation 12 kW smart blade power system and deploying a PV system. The original energy-consuming equipment room is transformed into a simpler and greener pole site with 12 kW high capacity and 97% high efficiency. Features such as AI-based peak staggering, intelligent peak shaving, intelligent metering, energy slicing, and intelligent voltage boosting were implemented. These features eliminate manual maintenance, reduce OPEX, and greatly reduce energy consumption, achieving green power generation and efficient power consumption. After the reconstruction, the electricity fee is reduced by $1,800, and carbon emissions are reduced by 6 tons per year, achieving 5G deployment without adding energy OPEX.

5G presents great challenges to energy conservation and carbon reduction. The iSitePower third-generation 12 kW smart blade power system helps reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions for carriers. Information-based services provided by the carrier further accelerate the digital and green transformation of various industries. In this way, the power system helps achieve the carbon emission peak and neutrality goals. Granted with the benchmark award, China Mobile and Huawei will continue to innovate and accelerate the construction of green and low-carbon networks to provide better communications services for society.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725830/1_iSitePower_3rd_Generation_Smart_Blade_Power_Redefines_Sites.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725828/image.jpg

SOURCE Huawei