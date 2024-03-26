nShift: Warehouse tech failures plague peak-season profits

nShift calls on retailers and warehouses to invest in delivery infrastructure now, while there is still time, to prepare for end-of-year sales spike

LONDON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost half of logistics workers experience a problem with warehouse technology many times a week.[1] During times of peak demand, such as Black Friday or the Christmas shopping season, these problems can cause delays and outages. These impede a business's ability to maximize profits, warns nShift, the global leader in parcel-delivery management software.

During peak season – including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas shopping and New Year sales – ecommerce sales can increase by as much as 50%.[2] This creates huge pressure on warehouses and, in particular, their ability to ensure items are quickly delivered to customers.

nShift argues that basing the delivery process around a reliable delivery management or "book and print" platform ensures that warehouses can scale up to meet increased demand. Warehouses must invest in the right technology now, while there is still time, to ensure they have the right infrastructure in place to deal with the busiest period of the year.

"Retailers and warehouses tend to run into two major problems during peak season," says Mattias Gredenhag, CTO at nShift. "The first is when the tech at the heart of their delivery process simply can't handle the increase in demand. This is especially the case when they have built their own label printing/carrier booking software, are dependent on the solution provided by an individual carrier company, or have used a cheap but unreliable shipping solution.

"The second, is that the different components of the delivery infrastructure are failing to chime together. Retailers are rightly keen to invest in customer-facing enhancements to checkout, shipment-tracking and returns management solutions. However, if these don't integrate well with their main delivery management platform, the risks of failure increase.

"To ensure they are fully prepared for Black Friday and the beginning of peak season, retailers and warehouses must invest in a one-stop-shop delivery management solution with a tried-and-tested track record."

nShift can help businesses thrive during peak season by:

Providing a reliable delivery management solution – powering one billion shipments each year. nShift invests heavily in research and development, enabling its solutions to stay one step ahead of customer need

– powering one billion shipments each year. nShift invests heavily in research and development, enabling its solutions to stay one step ahead of customer need Boosting delivery capacity through multi-carrier capability – to ensure people get what they want, when they want it during peak season, retailers and warehouses will likely require access to a wide range of carrier and transport companies. nShift's carrier library features connections to over 1000 carriers

– to ensure people get what they want, when they want it during peak season, retailers and warehouses will likely require access to a wide range of carrier and transport companies. nShift's carrier library features connections to over 1000 carriers Building the ecommerce customer experience – by enabling retailers to offer a range of delivery options and seamlessly display these options at checkout

– by enabling retailers to offer a range of delivery options and seamlessly display these options at checkout Creating an end-to-end delivery experience – including checkout, order-tracking and returns management. Because these all revolve around nShift's delivery management system, they integrate together seamlessly, creating greater efficiency

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers.

