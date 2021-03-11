ProV International Announces New Nordics Partnership with Endpoint Management and Security Company Tanium

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProV International, the global IT consulting firm that helps organizations streamline their customer, employee and digital experiences, is pleased to announce a partnership with Tanium, the provider of endpoint management and security solutions. The collaboration will bring CMDB as a Service to organizations in the Nordics.

Today's IT leaders often rely on configuration management databases (CMDBs) to make critical business decisions. Without accurate CMDBs, it can be hard to determine the true status of their applications, infrastructure and devices. This lack of visibility can result in slower incident resolution times, misconfigurations and weaknesses that can be exploited by cyber attackers.

The new CMDB as a Service offering from ProV and Tanium increases the value of IT investments through enhanced network security, improved compliance reporting, visibility of all assets, and the potential to transform data insights into revenue.

Ajit Nair, CEO and Founder, ProV International, said, "We are very thankful and excited to be working with Tanium because we believe our ServiceNow clients will benefit greatly from the solution. This partnership aligns with our focus on providing enterprises with true value from their IT investments and actionable data that supports growth."

For organizations that struggle to track devices connecting to their networks, the new service allows them to find 'hidden' endpoints, get real-time asset data and better protect the organization from threats. CMDB as a Service removes the need for countless hours of searching or layering on discovery tools to populate the database.

"With such a large number of people currently working from home and often using their personal devices, the need for organisations to have endpoint visibility and control has never been greater," said Peter Lamber, Channel Director, Nordics & Baltic Region at Tanium. "With ProV we are offering a way to eliminate point tools, therefore reducing costs and accelerating the productivity of time-strapped IT teams. These capabilities are critical for organisations in the Nordics that are facing the complex threat landscape."

ProV customers can also leverage other benefits of Tanium products such as improved IT hygiene, support in meeting compliance standards, and mitigating future disruptions by managing and maintaining the health of endpoints. They will also be able to accurately investigate and remediate security incidents with speed to reduce the impact on the business. The partnership is good news for Nordics organisations that are looking for a combination of real-time visibility, complete control, and rapid response to secure endpoints.

About ProV International. Inc

ProV International is a global IT consulting firm that specializes in streamlining processes, increasing service quality and keeping workplace productivity high. We promise to reduce your business's complexity with innovative tech solutions you won't be able to find anywhere else. Serving a large spectrum of customers, we believe and invest in your organization's vision and goals. Start a technology project with us today at https://www.provintl.com/contact-us

Media Contact:

Kasi Viswam

813-281-2959

www.provintl.com

[email protected]

Liknande länkar

https://www.provintl.com



SOURCE ProV International. Inc