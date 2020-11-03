Sweden worst for sending out meaningless updates in the pandemic, new global survey reveals

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweden is seen as the worst country in the world for sending out meaningless updates during the pandemic, according to a global survey of marketing, communication and brand directors by language and behavioural science agency Schwa.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents in Sweden who have seen a difference in how brands are communicating said that they have noticed brands sending out meaningless updates (double the global average of 34%). And nearly a third think brands have become more soft and fluffy during the pandemic.

Globally, nearly six out of 10 directors believe there's been a big change in the way in which brands have reacted. The research showed they'd become either more soft or fluffy or more formal.

Meg Roberts, creative director at Schwa, said: "brands seem to be going to extremes in their comms. Some are retreating to 'safe', robotic corporate-speak. It often happens when companies need to talk about difficult topics.

"On the other end of the scale, lots of brands seem to have gone soft and fluffy – we're here for you, difficult times and so on. They're at least showing they want to be more human, but it means companies start to sound the same.

"Companies often send out emails and social posts just so that they're seen to be doing something. But if they have nothing useful to say, it's usually better to say nothing. It's unlikely I need to hear from you if I ordered a pair of jeans from you a year ago."

The pandemic has also increased the value many companies place on their tone of voice. "With all the updates businesses are sending out – much of it delicate and difficult – people are looking for more guidance on how to communicate. And it's important internally too, particularly now a lot of us are working remotely. Emails and Slack messages have replaced the water cooler as the pinnacle of a company's culture. Writing skills are more important than ever," said Meg.

Further global findings from the research

93% believe that tone of voice can impact business performance

Parts of the business using tone of voice most consistently are:

PR and communications 36%



Marketing 28%



Brand 18%



Digital 12%



HR 3%



Operations 2%

