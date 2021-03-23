Swervnation is thrilled to announce Dreadrock's new project, the EP "Lex Block". The release date will be April 23th on swervnation.com and May 7 on all platforms.
23 mars, 2021, 12:00 GMT
CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after releasing Rocket Power 2 a follow-on of his debut album, Dreadrock brings again more about his life and his origins in rap. The "Lex Block" project focuses on the origin of Dreadrock, where he did his crimes, and also his rapping representation on the west side of Chicago.
"Every day at 9 in the am I recorded one song a day to start this project and finish in a week all free style" - Dreadrock
Born and raised on the westside of Chicago in the United States, Dreadrock first started his musical career in 2011 recording himself off the iPhone, as an outlet to voice his emotions, overcoming emotional trauma from the streets. However, everything contributed to his growing love for music, thus bringing the trials and tribulations from his life to the paper and the stage.
Dreadrock's new project "Lex Block" includes 6 tracks produced by T.H.L.S., Smitfxx, Winiss Beats, Keng Gang.
|
TRACKLIST
|
1. Lex Block Intro
|
2. Kita Crib
|
3. Me
|
4. Servnation
|
5. Lost Time
|
6. Alexander
LEX BLOCK INTRO
Lex Block Intro, the first track of the EP will be released, before entire EP, on March 26 on the website and www.swervnation.com.
MERCH
Lex Block Gear available on shop.swervnation.com
Social Media and Websites
Dreadrock's Social media Links
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreadrock700/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreadrocksge
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadrocksge_/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFkUkAHYrTVLlaQICg8KsQ
Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/in/dreadrock-the-rap-artist-0b3a16177/
Websites:
Swervnation: https://swervnation.com/
Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/
Shop: https://shop.swervnation.com/
Songwhip : https://songwhip.com/dreadrock
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459533/Dreadrock_lex_block.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459532/Dreadrock_dr_lex_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459534/Deadrock_merch.jpg
Liknande länkar
https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/
SOURCE Dreadrock
Share this article