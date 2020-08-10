Agriculture Nets to Witness Healthy Sales amid Rising Food Security Concerns and Preference for Gardening, Future Market Insights
Dubai, U.A.E, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agriculture nets market is slated to exhibit a CAGR of 5% across the 2020-2030 forecast period, concludes Future Market Insights.
With an exponentially rising population, demand for food production has increased. Governments are thus emphasizing on the need to achieve self-sufficiency in food production. In today's world, the rising incidences of crop yield depletion due to pest attacks, incessant rains and excessive heat have rendered it important to invest in agricultural nets.
Utilizing agricultural nets not only helps mitigate physical damage, but also helps keep conditions optimal for growth, particularly across indoor settings such as greenhouses. Also, rapid urbanization has generated the concept of rooftop gardens, which have also accelerated adoption of agriculture nets. A major reason for their uptake is to ensure UV protection.
"The urban landscape is generating massive growth opportunities for vendors, attributed to growing interest in gardening and vegetable growing in households," concludes an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from FMI's Agriculture Nets Market Study
- Shading nets shall acquire maximum traction owing to the need for offering UV protection
- Plastic nets will remain at the forefront of the agriculture nets market
- Animal husbandry and aquaculture shall generate green spaces for revenue generation
- Farming shall retain its hegemony over the global agriculture nets market across the forecast period
- Regionally, South Asia & Pacific will emerge as a highly competitive market
Agriculture Nets Market- Key Trends
- Permaculture to bolster agriculture nets usage owing to the need to adopt sustainable farming practices
- Agricultural nets are being increasingly used for building shaded areas for animal shelters
- The ability to retain moisture makes agricultural nets highly suitable for usage in construction projects to cover buildings
- Aquaculture practitioners are using agricultural nets to protect their fish stock
Agriculture Nets Market- Region-wise Analysis
- Asia-Pacific will hold major sway across the forecast period, with India and China driving most of the demand
- Surging infrastructure projects will augur well for the Asia-Pacific market in the coming years
- Europe & North America shall exhibit consistent demand due to the emerging trend of cultivating terrace gardens
Agriculture Nets Market- Competitive Landscape
Prominent players within the agriculture nets market landscape include, but are not limited to, UNIMIN India, Don & Low Ltd., Belton Industries Inc., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Diatex, B&V Agro Irrigation Co., Shree Tarpaulin Industries, Capatex, Fiberweb (India) Ltd., Low & Bonar PLC, Shakti Polyweave Pvt. Ltd and JX Nippon ANC Inc. among others.
The presence of such a large number of players can be credited to minimal entry barriers permitting the emergence of numerous start-up companies, rendering the market highly competitive in nature. Their mains strategies are to introduce new products. For instance, UNIMIN India produces the 100% PP Spun Bonded Fabric Nets.
The company's most recent ventures include the UNI-Wide Width Fabrics, UNI-ANTI-FROST Consumer Packs, the Antiweed Non-Woven Fabrics and the Agri-Fabrics for Banana Plantations. Likewise, B&V Agro Irrigation Co. markets a diverse range of shade nets, weed mats and insect meshes. Its shade nets are made from HDPE equipped with robust UV Filters.
Agriculture Nets Market Taxonomy
Type
- Shading Nets
- Anti-hail
- Anti-insects
- Windbreak
- Others
Form
- Woven
- Non-woven
Application
- Farming Area
- Animal Husbandry
- Horticulture and Floriculture
- Aquaculture
- Others
End Use
- Industrial Agriculture
- Sustainable Agriculture
Price Range
- Economic
- Mid-range
- Premium
Material Type
- Metal
- Plastic
- Rubber
- Others
Sales Channel
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Departmental Stores
- Independent Stores
- Hardware Stores
- Farm Equipment Stores
- Other Sales Channels
Region/Country
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Latin America
Europe
- EU-5
- Rest of Europe
South Asia
- India
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Rest of South Asia
East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Oceania
- Australia
- New Zealand
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Get Valuable Insights into Global Agriculture Net Market
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global agriculture net market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the global agriculture net market across seven key segments and regions. The report allows readers to glean valuable insights regarding the important parameters responsible for shaping the future growth trajectory through detailed quantitative and qualitative analyses.
Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Retail & Consumer Products Landscape
Anti-Pollution Ingredients Market: The global anti-pollution ingredients market is anticipated to expand nearly twofold until 2029, attributed to the growing need for protecting skin layers from contamination by external agents, concludes FMI in its report on the subject.
3D Printed Wearables Market: Rapid technological advancements have ushered in the need to incorporate smart solutions in the fashion industry, thereby augmenting the usage of 3D printers in manufacturing apparel and other wearable accessories, opines FMI in its report.
Gemstones Market: FMI's research report on the gemstones market offers a comprehensive assessment of the prominent dynamics responsible for shaping the growth trajectory across the forecast period lasting until 2026. The market is segmented based on product type, product format, end-use and regions.
