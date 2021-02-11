bfound Joins Hands With Convolo To Help SMEs Capture Sales

bfound partners with Convolo to bring 55-second Call-Back Service to Middle East's SMEs

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convolo's proprietary technology seamlessly automates workflows. This automation of cold-lead follow-ups allows incoming leads to be called back within 55 seconds. Convolo has been previously working with major operators in the region's real estate industry and this partnership will allow SMEs to benefit from this technology for the first time.

Extensive research and testing conducted by Convolo has shown that:

79% of customers buy from the company that calls them first

Up to 391% better close rate when a lead is called within a minute

Lead quality suffers an 80% decrease if called back after more than 5 minutes

The feature strapped platform offers a user-friendly interface along with a range of advanced options such as end-to-end analytics, schedule customization, along with social media and web-form connectivity. The technology can be quickly customized and deployed, thanks to a flexible framework that works well with most major CRMs and can even be leveraged in email campaigns.

"This partnership will give SMEs in the Middle East the opportunity to benefit from Convolo's advanced AI powered communications platform built to help quickly convert leads into customers," said Erik Bjerlestam, bfound's CEO. "The product is essentially a business growth catalyst. We've received tremendously positive feedback in the initial stages of the product's roll out."

The Middle East has observed a massive uptick in the adoption and deployment of eCommerce platforms as businesses struggle to cope with the new normal. The sudden increase in competition has exposed numerous areas for improvement for businesses attempting to capitalize on digital marketing. Convolo's lead capturing model ties in to help seamlessly fill these gaps.

About bfound

bfound is one of the UAE's leading providers of digital marketing solutions for SMEs. Using a subscription based model, bfound allows SMEs of all sizes to benefit from the latest technology and growth opportunities that digital marketing platforms (such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, Snapchat, LinkedIn, etc.) have to offer. Some of bfound's most popular services include eCommerce websites, digital marketing campaigns and content creation.

About Convolo

Convolo started off as a Sweden based startup and is now expanding globally. The company has pioneered the development and deployment of an AI-powered communications platform that helps businesses save time and close more deals with conversion tools, end-to-end analytics & AI-powered optimizations. The company's core product allows businesses to get in touch with leads within a minute of receiving the lead.

