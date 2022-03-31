Binance Signs-On To Be The Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards®

"As we continue to evolve the Recording Academy for a rapidly changing music industry and for the next generation of creators, we feel that it's important to work with innovative partners to explore new monetization avenues for our members and create new experiences for music fans," said Recording Academy Co-President Panos A. Panay. "As the leading player in the crypto and blockchain space and with its community-focused approach, Binance is the perfect partner for the GRAMMYs and for our mission to empower music people around the world."

"We were impressed by the Recording Academy's ability to meet changing demands by its community—this is something we mutually share as a company that puts users and people first," said Binance Co-Founder Yi He. "Starting with the GRAMMYs, we are excited to work together with the Recording Academy to bring fresh new experiences powered by blockchain and all the great things Web3 technology can bring to entertainment."

Additional details about the partnership will be announced at a later date.

Live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

About the Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com .

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

