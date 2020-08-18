CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Breaks Two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles

Launched on November 29, 2019, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi provides guests with a unique experience, taking them to record-breaking heights. The two attractions are suitable for visitors of all ages and skills, with highly trained instructors taking visitors through safety tips and techniques before introducing flying and climbing techniques. With five climbing walls of varying degrees of height and difficulty, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is suitable for both beginners and experts alike, in addition to the largest indoor skydiving flight chamber.

Prior to the announcement, visitors have been enjoying the Indoor skydiving and climbing facilities as well as the two in-house Food and beverage outlets at CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, offering a fun day out for the whole family. Visitors are also able to watch others tackle The SUMMYT™ and watch others fly in the wind tunnel from the free viewing platforms. The two titles add CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi to the list of record-breaking attractions on Yas Island.

Acting Head of Yas Theme Parks, Bianca Sammut, commented: "We are delighted that our adrenaline-fuelled attractions have been awarded two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles. As the title holders of the world's largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel and world's tallest indoor artificial climbing wall, we are able to provide customers with two unique, record-breaking experiences, unlike any they have witnessed before. This recognition consolidates our position as a global attraction and we look forward to allowing our visitors to reach new heights."

CLYMB Abu Dhabi has implemented safety measures throughout the facilities including mandatory online booking to ensure that the limited capacity of 30% is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all facilities and outlets, modified capacity in the facilities and modified dining and shopping experiences.

Guests are encouraged to play their part in these safety measures by wearing facemasks at all times, sanitizing hands regularly and choosing contactless payment at all outlets. Guest services attendants will be stationed throughout to assist guests and answer any questions.

For more information on opening times and prices, visit www.clymbabudhabi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229360/CLYMB_Abu_Dhabi_Guinness_Title_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229361/CLYMB_Abu_Dhabi_Guinness_Title_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229362/CLYMB_Abu_Dhabi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi

Related Links

https://www.clymbabudhabi.com

