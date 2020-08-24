Discover the Untapped Revenue Potential of Cinema in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Frost & Sullivan's Digital Media team to explore the cinema exhibition market in KSA and outline strategies for growth during upcoming webinar

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The loosening of restrictions on the media and entertainment sector by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has fueled the demand for public viewing of cinema in theaters. This positive development has created revenue generation opportunities for several stakeholders in the ecosystem, both nationally and internationally, as the region is one of few in the world where cinema exhibition is a new business. To help navigate this emergent market, our Digital Media team will provide insight on the near- to long-term growth opportunities present in KSA against a backdrop of challenges, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic and stiff competition faced from over-the-top (OTT) players.