Frost & Sullivan published AI Medical Imaging Bluepaper and FOSUN AITROX is included in as a representative company

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has conducted extensive investigation across the AI medical imaging industry chain, and published AI Medical Imaging Bluepaper, which focuses on the AI medical imaging industry in China as well as new growth opportunities. FOSUN AITROX, a prominent AI-Empowered medical service provider in China, is featured in this Bluebook as a representative company. (To read the AI Medical Imaging Bluepaper, go here: https://www.frostchina.com/content/insight/detail?id=66a05f4617f786ec45fe2ab6 )

Medical tests refer to a series of tests and procedures that can help detect conditions, determine diagnoses, plan treatment, assess the efficacy of the treatment, or monitor the condition over time to evaluate an individual's health status. Medical tests typically encompass analyses of body fluids, medical imaging, endoscopy, measurement of body functions, biopsy, gene detection, and other diagnostic modalities.

AI can play a crucial role in medical diagnostics. AI models can improve the sensitivity, specificity, and other key parameters of disease diagnoses, particularly in areas such as image enhancement, lesion identification, 3D reconstruction, and automated reporting. As algorithm models continue to improve, they can identify abnormalities that are indiscernible to the naked eye. In certain specific disease diagnoses, AI has achieved accuracy comparable to that of highly experienced medical professionals. Moreover, AI is capable of analyzing medical data within minutes or even seconds, significantly enhancing the efficiency of medical testing. Of particular importance is AI's unique advantage of being able to work at a high-quality level for extended periods without being affected by external factors, maintaining a consistently efficient working state. Additionally, the use of AI-assisted diagnostic systems can provide valuable support to less experienced radiologists, particularly those working in primary care settings. This can help alleviate the shortage of skilled medical imaging personnel and promote a more equitable distribution of medical resources and upgrading the quality of healthcare services.

The commercialization paths for AI medical imaging companies primarily include direct sales as medical devices and charging service fees based on diagnoses volume or usage. Additionally, the government is actively collaborating with these companies to optimize medical services and enhance the public's healthcare experience.

The pursuit of better healthcare will continue to exist. The market for AI medical imaging is set to grow further.

FOSUN AITROX, incubated by FOSUN Group, is an AI medical service provider in China. The company currently owns a very comprehensive medical AI product line, covering various healthcare departments, such as radiology, pathology, ultrasound, cardiology, respiratory, neurology, thyroid and breast etc. All of its AI products can be easily integrated and adapted to major medical equipment worldwide. By leveraging its world-leading AI technology, the company bolsters primary health care services, benefiting governments, medical institutions, and general public by enhancing diagnostic and treatment efficiency, improving patient experiences, and reducing medical expenditures.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

About FOSUN AITROX

FOSUN AITROX, incubated by Fosun, was established in 2018. Starting from 2022, the company was further invested by various capital including industrial, stated-owned, and venture capital. The company was entitled as High Technology Enterprise, and Shanghai Specialized and Innovation Enterprise in 2019 and 2023 respectively. The company continuously executes the strategy of high-quality development and improve service ability of primary level medical institutions, forms deep cooperation with top healthcare institutions and aims to benefit broader general public by shaping advanced intelligent medical solution together with its eco-partners.

Media contact:

Contact: Qian Li

Company Name: Frost & Sullivan

Website: http://www.frostchina.com

Email: [email protected]

Contact: Yvonne Mai

Company Name: FOSUN AITROX

Website: http://proxima-ai.com/

Email: [email protected]