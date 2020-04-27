Ecolog International and Treox join forces to enhance Ecolog’s Disinfection solution 4.0 in combating COVID-19 pandemic

Ecolog's EDS-4.0 - part of Ecolog's Eco-Care Solution - is intended to substantially enhance the industrial disinfection and process hygiene by providing a seamless solution that also uses 100% biodegradable, non-chemical and green active substance. It is in discussion with the industrial sector to help increase the productivity and capacity cautiously and with a high degree of care and safety.

Treox D's active substance disinfectant quickly eliminates viruses, bacteria, germs and other microorganisms and does not tolerate resistance and mutations. It contains only activated and ionized components of water and salt and is non-toxic, non-irritant, environmentally friendly and highly efficient. Certified by various institutions, this German made solution is a result of several years of research and testing.

Commenting on the cooperation, Ali Vezvaei, Group CEO of Ecolog International said "High frequency disinfection and enhanced process hygiene are going to become an integral part of economic and social continuity. Using innovative products like Treox D active substance will help us deliver our service solutions in the safest and most sustainable manner without harming people or the planet".

Marc Heineking, the founder and CEO of Treox Industry GmbH said: "We are very excited about this cooperation with a leading service provider like Ecolog. With the global reach and power of Ecolog, we will be able to serve a larger number of communities and industries".

