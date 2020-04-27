Ecolog International and Treox Join Forces to Enhance Ecolog's Disinfection Solution 4.0 in Combating COVID-19 Pandemic

- Cooperation is set to enhance Ecolog's Disinfection Solution 4.0 (EDS-4.0) focused on improving industrial and process hygiene in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

- Ecolog's EDS-4.0 is focused on providing defense, aviation, transportation, energy, food processing and manufacturing sectors with an integrated green, non-chemical and safe solution.

- Treox D active substance innovative product has a broad range of applications and is effective in combating COVID-19.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOLOG International, a leading global provider of integrated services, environmental solutions, energy, logistics, technology, engineering and construction and Treox Industry GmbH, a pioneering and innovative producer of proprietary active substance disinfection from Germany, join forces to enhance Ecolog's Disinfection Solution 4.0 (EDS-4.0).