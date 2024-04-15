GameChange Solar Announces Strategic Partnership with Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment Co. Ltd. (JZNEE) to Expand Local Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia

NORWALK, Conn., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar (GCS), a leading global supplier of single-axis solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment Co. Ltd. (JZNEE), a China-based listed company. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing local manufacturing capabilities for solar tracker components in the Middle East. Under this partnership, JZNEE will establish a state-of-the-art local manufacturing facility in Dammam, KSA, to produce up to 3 GW, expandable to 5 GW, of solar tracker components for GCS's Genius Tracker™. The goal is to have the facility operational by June 2024. This initiative aligns with the growing local content requirements in the region and emphasizes both companies' commitment to supporting renewable energy growth in the region.

As the exclusive local partner, GCS will ensure the timely delivery of high-quality Genius Tracker components for upcoming projects in the Middle East. GCS will provide non-steel components, such as actuators, node controllers, and drive systems, ensuring the utmost quality and reliability of its solar tracker systems. Additionally, GCS will offer comprehensive after-sales support, commissioning, software, and service, demonstrating its commitment to customer satisfaction and project success across the Middle East.

The Genius Tracker product from GCS has already gained recognition in the region, with deployments in significant solar projects like the Abydos Kom Ombo 560 MW project in Egypt. Owned by AMEA Power, this project will supply power generated from the solar facility to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment Co. Ltd. brings a wealth of experience and expertise in manufacturing for the renewable energy industry. With a proven track record in manufacturing, logistics, and installation of PV mounting and tracker systems, JZNEE is poised to contribute to the success of this partnership and the advancement of renewable energy in the Middle East.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikas Bansal, President, International at GameChange Solar, stated, "Our partnership with JZNEE and expansion into the Middle East underscores our commitment to growing our global renewable energy presence. We are excited to provide our Middle East customers and EPC partners with locally manufactured, built, and serviced solar tracker solutions."

About JZNEE

Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment Co., Ltd.(JZNEE) was established in March 2004. After more than 20 years of innovative development, JZNEE has become a public group engaged in renewable energy equipment (wind turbines, solar tracker system steel structures, and solar thermal systems), fastener products, offshore wind turbine installation platforms, marine engineering equipment, metallurgical equipment, construction machinery, port machinery products, with design, manufacturing, processing, sales, logistics, as one of the integrated enterprises.

JZNEE passed the certification of high-tech enterprises and five high-tech products and obtained 108 authorized patents, including five invention patents. JZNEE has been certified by ISO9001 quality management system, ISO14001 environmental management system, OHSAS 18001 occupational health and safety management system certification, and has the certification of EN1090-2 and EN3834 of the German Welding Association for steel structure production.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 30 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information about GameChange Solar please visit www.gamechangesolar.com.

Contact:

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing

GameChange Solar

[email protected]