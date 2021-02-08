Heidrick & Struggles Announces Leadership Appointments in the Asia Pacific & Middle East Region

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) has made new leadership appointments in the Asia Pacific and Middle East region as part of a recent round of firm-wide leadership changes. They include a Regional Managing Partner of the Financial Services Practice for Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Partners-in-Charge for Tokyo, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

Speaking on the moves, Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific & Middle East said: "The new appointments will significantly strengthen our leadership teams in the region and serve as a testament to Heidrick & Struggles' ongoing commitment to growing talent within the firm. At this pivotal time of change, the new leaders will be instrumental in helping our firm and clients navigate through business and leadership challenges."

Based in Dubai, Shadi El Farr has been appointed to Regional Managing Partner of the Financial Services Practice for Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Over 14 years with Heidrick & Struggles, he has contributed to the leadership acquisition and development for leading multinational and regional financial institutions, banks, insurance companies, as well as private capital and family group domains. In his new role, he will head the financial services and private equity sectors across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

In Tokyo, Steven Greenberg has been appointed as Partner-in-Charge. He was the former Regional Managing Partner of the Financial Services Practice for Asia Pacific and the Middle East and continues to lead the Insurance Sector in the region. Steven has over 12 years' experience in Asia Pacific and deep knowledge of the local market. As a member of the CEO & Board of Directors Practice, he will bring great value to clients with his expertise in strategic hires for complex, challenging leadership roles for the C-suite in Japan.

Richard Guest has been appointed as Partner-in-Charge of Heidrick & Struggles' Dubai office in addition to his role as the Global Sector Leader for the Mobile & Communications Practice. He also leads the Technology & Services Practice in the Middle East. Richard has extensive experience in executive search and consulting across the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. His expertise spans the full spectrum of technology and services sectors, including software, hardware, OTT, digital, media, and professional services.

In Hong Kong, David Hui becomes Partner-in-Charge in addition to his role as Regional Managing Partner for the Industrial Practice for Asia Pacific and the Middle East. With over 20 years of global and regional experience in the field, he will lead a strong team to continue advising clients on recruitment, talent, succession, and organizational development and help them succeed in today's uniquely challenging environment. He will also continue to lead the CEO & Board of Directors Practice in Hong Kong.

YH Yeonho Kim has been appointed as Partner-in-Charge of Heidrick & Struggles' Seoul office. He is also a member of the global Technology & Services Practice. With a solid background in software, telecommunications, engineering and marketing, he provides exceptional insight on strategic and operational challenges for clients in Korea. He will also continue to strengthen Heidrick & Struggles' footing in the market, with a focus on developing new business opportunities in the technology and IT service industries.

Asia Pacific is one of the most dynamic regions in the world with a diverse and rich talent pool. Heidrick & Struggles is committed to building its own capabilities to help clients find and train top talent and leaders in every major industry sector and function.

