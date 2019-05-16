Hip Hop Superstar Travis Scott to Headline Friday Night Yasalam After-Race Concert at 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

One of the most enigmatic and popular artists to emerge as part of a fresh new wave of US hip hop stars, Travis Scott has been steadily winning over underground music fans in the know since 2014. Last year's release of his mega album 'ASTROWORLD'.

Fans can expect Travis Scott's live show to include hits such as 'Sicko Mode', 'Antidote' and 'Yosemite' plus many more as he delights the crowd with tracks from his three studio albums, plus a few surprises.

Offering superb value to loyal race fans, there's also up to a 30 percent 'Early Bird' discount for those that purchase their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets before 31 May.

Following last year's tenth anniversary edition, the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2019 will run from Thursday, 28 November to Monday, 2 December – delivering five full days of on-track and off-track entertainment across Yas Island.

Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Yas Marina Circuit, said, "Each year, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix After-Race Concerts have welcomed some of the biggest, best, and most exciting musical acts in the world to the capital of the UAE for amazing live shows that have gone down in history.

"This year will be no different and we are thrilled to announce that Travis Scott, one of the best performers in the world of hip hop and R&B, will headline Friday night's After-Race Concert.

"With five full days of on and off-track entertainment lined-up in 2019, we look forward to welcoming race and music fans from across the UAE, the region, and the world to Yas Marina Circuit as we mark our second decade of incredible success."

Tickets are available online at www.yasmarinacircuit.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888236/Travis_Scott_Yas_Marina_Circuit.jpg

