HotForex Offers Clients and Partners the Ultimate Performance Reward

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HotForex, the award-winning forex and commodities broker on CFDs, was founded in 2010 and is celebrating its ten years anniversary by offering both clients and Partners the chance to earn withdrawable monthly rewards funded directly to their accounts.

A HotForex spokesperson said: "We always keep our loyal clients and partners at the heart of everything we do to ensure we provide the best possible trading experience. These new reward programs are an exciting part of our 10 years anniversary celebrations, and we hope each one of our valued clients and Partners will enjoy the opportunity to earn their part of the $2,000,000 available!"

From now until the end of 2020, the Return on Free Margin promotion will provide monthly withdrawable returns on investment to clients, while the HF Partners 10 Years Anniversary Bonus offers Partners a withdrawable bonus of up to $3,000 every month.

Find out more about these exclusive offers here.

Notes to Media:

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

Over 2,000,000 Live Accounts Opened

More than 35 International Awards

Client Support in 27+ Languages

Top Fund Security Measures

To learn more about HotForex, please visit our website by clicking here .

Risk warnings:

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.

SOURCE HotForex