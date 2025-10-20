RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than two decades, KaarTech has guided global enterprises through various complexities of enterprise transformation. Recently, KaarTech made history with the launch of its first-ever digital transformation summit in Riyadh.

KaarTech MENA Summit 2025 Unites GCC Leaders to Drive Enterprise Value

The 'KaarTech MENA Summit 2025' is exclusively dedicated to empowering global leaders on their digital transformation journeys. The event brought together leaders and industry pioneers from across the region, reflecting KaarTech's commitment to making customer experiences more impactful, reliable, and valuable than ever before.

Across the GCC, enterprises are investing heavily in digital initiatives, yet many still struggle to translate these investments into meaningful business outcomes. This growing gap between ambition and outcomes has made it clear that transformation requires more than technology adoption alone. This summit was designed to address these challenges. More than just a leadership gathering, it created a collaborative platform where everyone could confront the realities of transformation, share real-world lessons and explore how enterprises can move beyond ambition to deliver measurable and lasting outcomes.

Shahinsha Abdul Basheer, MENA CEO, KaarTech, opened the day with a keynote that underscored the risks of treating transformation as a checklist of tools. He stressed that true success comes only when customer needs are placed at the center, supported by disciplined execution and structured governance. His address highlighted KaarTech's unique 'Vision-to-Value' framework, designed to help customers avoid common pitfalls and achieve outcome-driven transformation.

Another highlight of the summit was a fireside chat led by Maran Nagarajan, Global CEO of KaarTech, who engaged distinguished industry leaders, including Rakan Alotaishan, CIO of SATORP; Mohammed Alyousef, GM of Products & Solutions at NCGR; and Yaqoob Al-Hattali, Head of ICT at EDO, in a conversation on artificial intelligence, growth and enterprise resilience. This emphasized how AI-first strategies, when combined with strong data foundations, can help organizations navigate complexity and deliver real results.

Maran highlights, "The success of the MENA Summit reinforces our purpose at KaarTech to be a dependable and trustworthy partner in every customer's digital transformation journey. This event brought together visionary leaders who share our belief that technology, when guided by purpose and governed by outcomes, can deliver lasting business value. At KaarTech, we are convinced that AI-first, outcome-driven transformation is the foundation for sustainable enterprise growth. Our commitment remains steadfast to help organizations embed reliability, governance, and measurable impact into every stage of the customer's transformation journey".

What distinguished the summit was its collaborative spirit. Throughout the day, all keynote sessions reinforced the importance of aligning people, processes and technology in ways that serve customer goals. Customers and industry leaders praised the summit for its open exchange of ideas and the actionable insights it generated. All leaders shared real-world lessons, challenged assumptions and left with greater clarity on embedding governance, strengthening reliability and creating transformation journeys that endure.

Shahinsha adds, "At KaarTech, our focus is on outcome-driven digital transformation that aligns vision with value. By combining governance, reliability and customer-centric execution, we help enterprises turn their digital ambitions into lasting results that truly impact everyone. KaarTech MENA Summit was a huge success, and we're excited to build on this momentum to make the next edition even more impactful for our partners and customers across the region."

The KaarTech MENA Summit 2025 was not just an event, but the beginning of an enduring partnership with customers in the GCC region. By hosting its first independently organized forum of this scale, KaarTech reinforced its commitment to enabling AI-first transformation and positioned itself as a trusted and dependable partner for enterprises seeking to build value that lasts.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800130/KaarTech_MENA_Summit_2025.jpg