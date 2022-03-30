Kohler Showcases Sustainable and Wellbeing Solutions at the Dubai Expo with FutureHAUS and USA Pavilion

The Expo 2020 Dubai focused on the theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", showcases innovation, art, and culture from the UAE and across the globe and featured country pavilions. Kohler participated in the USA Pavilion as the fixtures partner for all guest washrooms and showcased the company's many innovative solutions that marry technology and design to create meaningful experiences, help reduce water consumption and enhance wellbeing. Visitors interacted with Kohler's intelligent toilets, touchless technology products, and smart home solutions.

Kohler also hosted Virginia Tech's FutureHAUS, the winner of the 2018 Solar Decathlon held in Dubai that showcased high performing prototypes of solar homes that could function in the extreme climate conditions of the Middle East and could be mass produced. It continues to serve as a conduit for innovative solutions for the future of residential design.

"Kohler always strives to live on the leading edge of design and technology. This ethos has existed in our company for more than 100 years," says Salil Sadanandan, President of Kohler Kitchen & Bath South Asia, Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa. "This partnership with FutureHAUS and US Pavilion in Expo 2020 is a testament to that."

As both a sponsor and consultant, Kohler supplied design and technology support, 3D printing expertise, and fixtures for the kitchen and bathroom in the modular, prefabricated home including DTV (digital) showering systems, Real Rain, Smart Mirrors, Veil and Numi Intelligent Toilets, Smart Hydrotherapy bathtubs.

Access full press kit materials HERE

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world's finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776008/Kohler_bathroom.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619434/Kohler_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kohler Co.