Liquinex wins 1st place in the Innovative R&D Award - International Institutions category of the 2nd cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award

Liquinex Group won first place in the Innovative Research and Development Award – International Institutions category , which is worth USD 100,000, for its project: the Compact Water Purification System, which is a suitcase-like unit that can be powered by a car battery or solar power packs to provide safe and clean potable water that meet the World Health Organization's (WHO's) standards. The project provides an electric system that includes a UV steriliser that removes bacteria and viruses.

"The Award supports the global efforts to provide clean drinking water to the thirsty around the world that help millions of people. It affirms the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE a key player to address the challenges facing humanity, namely water scarcity," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia.

"We hope that this winning would open doors to further bilateral cooperation between Singapore and the UAE in the water sector that benefits all humanity. The Award inspires and encourages individuals and companies to share their expertise and innovation to serve community, and we are proud to support it," said Low Pit Chen, Consul- General of the Republic of Singapore in Dubai.

The award is with prizes totalling USD 1 million. It encourages research centres, individuals, and innovators around the world to find sustainable and innovative solutions for scarcity and pollution of water that use solar power.

