Magnet360, Mindtree's Salesforce Practice, Named a Leader in Professional Services for Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud by ISG

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnet360 , the Mindtree Salesforce practice, has been named a leader in Professional Services for Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud in the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ for the Salesforce Ecosystem. This recognition is attributed to our sustained investment in Salesforce solutions as well as our ability to apply Salesforce expertise across a range of industries.

The ISG Provider Lens report on the Salesforce Ecosystem examines service providers that offer capabilities covering the system integration aspects of a project for Salesforce customers. This report is focused on companies using the Salesforce Sales and Service Clouds.

"The complexity of large enterprise technology landscapes, including legacy systems, creates challenges for businesses to get the most value from their investment in Salesforce Clouds," said Matt Meents, CEO of Magnet360. "This recognition from ISG reflects the investments we've made over many years to help our clients tap into the full potential of the Salesforce Platform to transform their businesses."

The ISG report cites Magnet360's strengths in the following areas:

Industry solutions and accelerators : Magnet360 has several industry solutions, including offerings for consumer-packaged goods and retail, manufacturing (including IoT aspects), financial services (where it has a focus on insurance and partners with Duck Creek) and the Patient Engage solution for healthcare. Connected Manufacturing from Magnet360 provides a powerful solution for Service Cloud that extensively uses IoT elements.

: Magnet360 has several industry solutions, including offerings for consumer-packaged goods and retail, manufacturing (including IoT aspects), financial services (where it has a focus on insurance and partners with Duck Creek) and the Patient Engage solution for healthcare. Connected Manufacturing from Magnet360 provides a powerful solution for Service Cloud that extensively uses IoT elements. Methodology : Magnet360 brings a well-developed methodology to project engagements and includes a variety of accelerators to support specific project activities. These include Code Analyzer, Org Optimizer, Risk Base Testing and others. Magnet360 applies a strong focus on the initial project phases, where it applies its Fast Forward methodology for strategy development and roadmap planning.

: Magnet360 brings a well-developed methodology to project engagements and includes a variety of accelerators to support specific project activities. These include Code Analyzer, Org Optimizer, Risk Base Testing and others. Magnet360 applies a strong focus on the initial project phases, where it applies its Fast Forward methodology for strategy development and roadmap planning. Attention to data quality : Magnet360's project methodology is laser-focused on data management, including measuring data quality as part of the business performance assessment.

: Magnet360's project methodology is laser-focused on data management, including measuring data quality as part of the business performance assessment. Customer commitment: Magnet360 has a growing global customer base and has won multiple Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards for its work with customers.

"Salesforce customers are looking for partners who can support multi-cloud implementations which require a well-developed procurement model to be successful," said Jan Erik Aase, a director and principal analyst at ISG. "With their Magnet360 practice, Mindtree is able to marry 15 years of Salesforce expertise with the ability to cover integrations with other technology packages and positions them as a leading partner in the complex Salesforce ecosystem."

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant report series provides valuable insights on service provider capabilities based on ISG's unique methodology, which blends empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world working experiences and observations of ISG's global advisory team.

