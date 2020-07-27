NDT Inspection Services Market Leapfrogs due to Applications across Multiple End-Use Industries, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-destructive testing (NDT) inspection services market is expected to reach a value of US$ 28 Bn by the 2030, concludes Future Market Insights.

The market is spiking due to rising investments in infrastructure spending by governments worldwide. As urbanization peaks, the need for housing, railways, highways and airports is increasing. Due to their exhaustive usage, these infrastructures require regular maintenance and upgradation to ensure safety. The detection of faults and component failures help prevent major accidents and implement pre-emptive measures.

Recently, significant technological advancements in healthcare and pharmaceuticals has up-scaled NDT inspection services applications to prevent product recalls and ensure patient safety. The coronavirus pandemic has especially heightened its application due to a high number of patients being admitted to hospitals for treatment.

Based on these widespread application, the market is anticipated to enjoy an impressive growth rate in the coming years.

"Emerging economies such as China & India shall generate immense growth opportunities for NDT inspection service providers, attributed to burgeoning medical tourism and infrastructure development," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's NDT Inspection Services Market Study

Ultrasonic testing shall occupy the highest seat in the global NDT inspection services market

The oil & gas industry extensively employs NDT inspection services to assess the degree of pipe faults to avoid spillage, leaks and accidents

Nuclear power generation emerges as a fertile ground for NDT inspection services market proliferation

Global NDT inspection services market to surge at over 6% CAGR from 2020-2030

NDT Inspection Services Market- Key Trends

Rail transportation shall services will employ a significant amount of NDT inspection services, attributed to increasing number of fatalities due to accidents

Growing demand for light-weight and flexible materials for attaining fuel efficiency spurs usage across the aerospace industry

Reserve engineering and preservation are the cornerstones of NDT service inspection services market proliferation

NDT Inspection Services Market- Region-wise Analysis

Europe to pivot the market in the railroad segment due to rising incidence of fatalities and accidents

to pivot the market in the railroad segment due to rising incidence of fatalities and accidents Growing investments in the hydrocarbon sector to push up demand in North America

Mushrooming healthcare and construction industries will generate immense growth opportunities in the Indian and Chinese markets

NDT Inspection Services Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players in the NDT inspection services market are: Olympus Corporation, Sonatest Ltd, Nikon Metrology NV, Duemme SpA, Mistras Group, Industrial Radiographic Inspection Co., National Technical Systems, Inc., and Bureau Veritas to name a few.

These players concentrate on offering innovative products and technological solutions to expand their customer outreach. For instance, Nikon Metrology NV offers the MCT225 Metrology-CT Scanner for inside geometry, with an absolute accuracy of 9 + L/50 micrometers.

Collaborations are also helping market players expand their global outreach. For instance, in June 2020, Sonatest Ltd has announced an expansion of its partnership with MelcoNDT across Southeast Asia, especially across Thailand and Indonesia.

NDT Services Market Taxonomy

Offering Type

Non-destructive Testing Services

Non-destructive Testing Equipment

Test Method

Visual Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiographic Testing

Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Rest of Europe

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia & Pacific

India

ASEAN

Oceania

Rest of Southeast Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Northern Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

More Valuable Insights on Global NDT Services Market

FMI's research on the global NDT inspection services provides an unbiased analysis of the prominent drivers impacting the long-term growth prospects for the assessment period 2020-2030. The report provides an incisive analysis of the revenue prospects, growth drivers, opportunities and constraints influencing the overall landscape. Moreover, a detailed section on key players' market strategies has been incorporated to paint a realistic picture in the forthcoming years.

