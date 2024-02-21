New digital maturity framework launched by BSI to help ensure public services are inclusive, accessible and efficient

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2024 BSI has published new guidance designed to support government organizations around the world to achieve a higher level of digital maturity through the strategic integration of technology, helping them to efficiently deliver services across society. The maturity model was developed by BSI, in partnership with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and the Digital Government, which serves as the governmental facilitator of digital transformation initiatives in the country.

In a fast-moving digital world, emerging technologies and new trends have the potential to enable organizations to transform their digital services, offering an opportunity to improve public satisfaction, whilst creating significant cost savings and labour efficiency gains[1]. BSI's new digital maturity framework aims to inspire leaders of government organizations (including departments, agencies and publicly funded programmes and service providers) to accelerate progress on digital transformation in order to improve efficiency, transparency and overall effectiveness throughout operations.

Digital transformation initiatives have the potential to yield significant cost savings. For example, the UK Government identified potential savings of around £1,000 million through investments in digital transformation[2]. The EU has launched a multi-year Digital Decade policy programme. In Italy, e-procurement systems led to cost savings of €3 000 million; in Denmark, electronic invoicing saves taxpayers €150 million a year and businesses €50 million a year and the estimated annual savings if introduced across Europe could exceed €50 000 million[3].

PAS 2009:2024, Digital maturity for government organizations – Guide was developed in light of the acceleration of the pace of digital transformation during Covid-19, when public services such as healthcare moved online; and in response to the increasing use of digital channels by government department in areas such as pensions, and taxation, passports and the registration of births and marriages.

PAS 2009 provides guidance on measuring and increasing the digital maturity of government organizations. Developed in partnership with the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), it is based on the UAE Digital Government Maturity Model and is consistent with similar frameworks.

It describes six dimensions for government organizations to address to develop their capabilities with respect to digital technologies. All aspects of government are involved, including policymaking, governance, public management and public service delivery.

H.E Engineer Majid Sultan Al-Mesmar, Director General of the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, said, "Our collaboration with BSI reflects our commitment to engaging with leading global organizations in shaping the future of digital transformation. As the regulatory authority overseeing the telecommunications sector and digital transformation, this partnership aligns with our mandate to empower this domain."

"In the UAE, we are pleased that the maturity model is accessible to all, underscoring our nation's dedication to fostering a brighter future for humanity."

Scott Steedman, Director-General for Standards at BSI, said: "Governments and international bodies have highlighted the role of digital transformation in responding effectively to the needs of society, benefiting individuals by making it easier to access public services such as healthcare or education.

"This PAS is designed to provide easy-to-follow guidance to help government organizations to improve their digital maturity so they can improve efficiency, accessibility, and overall effectiveness across their operations, accelerating progress to a better future for all."

Download the standard here.

