Promomedia Takes Over Beirut International Airport
15 May, 2019, 17:26 BST
BEIRUT, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Promomedia, the leading outdoor suppliers in the MENA region and part of Jgroup has recently recorded the win of the Beirut International Airport as it will be handling all its advertising spaces and billboards.
Promomedia will not only benefit from the provided Ad space at Lebanon's only international air portal, but also the company will be offering LEDs, scrollers, unipoles, rooftops billboards, wall signs and backlit panels at more than 5000 locations in Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and Palestine.
This win is a further demonstration of the company's keenness on continuously diversifying its portfolio and expanding its services in Lebanon and the region. Established by prominent entrepreneur Imad Jomaa, Promomedia started on a small scale with a limited number of advertisements placed in the city of Beirut. Today, the company is ranked one of the biggest companies offering state-of-the-art services in the Middle East. Also, Promomedia was the first company to provide synchronized billboards in the entire MENA region – Recently, the company installed three consecutive billboards that are 100% synchronized, giving drivers a real-time presentation.
