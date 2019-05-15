Promomedia Takes Over Beirut International Airport

A new addition to its fruitful portfolio

BEIRUT, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Promomedia, the leading outdoor suppliers in the MENA region and part of Jgroup has recently recorded the win of the Beirut International Airport as it will be handling all its advertising spaces and billboards.

Promomedia will not only benefit from the provided Ad space at Lebanon's only international air portal, but also the company will be offering LEDs, scrollers, unipoles, rooftops billboards, wall signs and backlit panels at more than 5000 locations in Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and Palestine.