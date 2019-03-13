Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, General Motors and Reckitt Benckiser (RB) step up to lead.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, General Motors and Reckitt Benckiser (RB) have stepped up as the early sponsors of the 2019 Middle East Edition of House of Rose Professional's Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit to be held on April 10, 2019 in Dubai. AMCHAM Abu Dhabi, French Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates and Food industry Asia will serve as the key Industry Partners for the summit.

The 2019 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is an important pillar of the 2019 World Tour of the summit to the USA, Australia-New Zealand, India, Middle East, Europe and Singapore. It features best practices for success, leadership and gender diversity across industries via keynote addresses, panel discussions and mentoring sessions. Participating Companies can access cutting-edge knowledge to inspire and enable their leaders and enhance the leadership skills of their leaders at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs.

The 2019 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is led by close to 30 C-suite leaders including James Michael Lafferty, CEO, Fine Hygienic Holding; Shahzeb Mahmood, Regional Director and GM, MENAP, RB; Mohammed Al Fayyad, Director of Customer Care and Aftersales, General Motors, Africa & Middle East; Julie Hamilton, Global Chief Customer and Commercial Leadership Officer & Senior Vice President, The Coca-Cola Company; Noha Hefny, Co-Founder, She is Arab; Luciano Poli, President India, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (IMET), The Dow Chemical Company; Sherine Moneim, Beauty and Personal Care Marketing Director, Unilever Mashreq; Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Senior Vice President, Oracle MEA & CEE; Jules Lewis, Director, Mountain High UAE & Colorado; Sheena Ganesh, Global Controller - Business Operations, Upstream Finance Manager - UAE, KSA, Shell; Judith Trujillo, HR Manager, GM Middle East; Alizeh Iqbal Haider, Chief Compliance Officer, Fine Hygienic Holding; Carrie Niggli, Senior Director for Customer Development, Middle East and North Africa, The Coca-Cola Company; Liz Beneski, Executive Director at AMCHAM Abu Dhabi; Delel Chaabouni, IT Senior Director - Asia, Middle East & North Africa, PepsiCo; and Susan Mboya, Principal and International Advisor, Navigators Global. Speaking opportunities and sponsors slots are still available for participating Companies.

Commented Shahzeb Mahmood, Regional Director and GM, MENAP, Reckitt Benckiser, "At RB, we actively seek to integrate diversity into our business. This is for us the most obvious continuing enabler to unlock the full potential of our people, our brands and our businesses. We believe this integral to be able to provide innovative solutions to our consumers, and positive impact in the communities we operate in. Gender diversity in particular is a stated priority for our Company and we are delighted to be one of the leading industry voices in enabling the advancement of gender diversity in the Middle East. This is important to our customers and our employees and to every one of us at RB."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, "In 2018 we joined the Break the ceiling touch the sky® movement via a partnership with the summit in the Middle East and in Singapore. Inspired by the many sharings of success on gender diversity in particular we have made rapid progress, going from zero women leaders on our Executive team to over 30% in under six months. Learning and sharing across industries on Diversity & Inclusion is a critical part of our game plan for success. We are proud to be a Platinum sponsor of the 2019 Middle East Edition of the summit."

Julie Hamilton, Global Chief Customer and Commercial Leadership Officer, The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity is at the heart of our business. We strive to create a work environment that provides all our associates equal access to information, development and opportunity. We have seen great contributions via gender diversity. Our business is honored to be a world sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky ® which will give participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Coca-Cola is a 2018 and 2019 World Sponsor of the summit. Fine Hygienic Holding is a Platinum Sponsor; General Motors a Gold Sponsor and Reckitt Benckiser (RB) a Silver sponsor. The move to bring the summit back to Dubai, UAE has been inspired by the UAE's commitment to gender diversity.

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit:

"Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a unique opportunity for Companies in the Middle East to learn from the best of the best, grow their leaders and positively impact their businesses."

