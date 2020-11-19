Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) wins 'Digital Service Company of the year' award

BRISTOL, England, DUBAI, U.A.E. and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) won 'Digital Service Company of the Year, Large Organizations' at the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2020.

The Computing Digital Technology Leaders Awards recognizes the achievements of individuals and companies who are really making it happen at the coal face of the digital technology stack.

Torry Harris' undertaking to extend the digital ability of enterprises through integration, earned it several other recognitions this year. In August, THIS took home two wins in the UK Digital Experience Awards (UKDXA). Shuba Sridhar, VP - Strategic Initiatives, Torry Harris, says, "We are delighted to be recognized for our efforts in helping customers realize their digital objectives. Our go-digital toolkits, the 'Legacy to cloud-native' toolkit, 'smart-home management' kit and the 'SME empowerment kit' have enabled customers to accelerate and scale their enterprise digital transformation initiatives."

"A strong commitment to succeed with customers' digital objectives using API-driven opportunities and integration, powerful tool-kits, deep technology skills and 20+ years of integration expertise have made us a trusted partner and advisor to our customers in the Telecommunications, BFSI, energy and retail verticals," she adds.

Torry Harris brings specialization and expertise to IT services and solutions in the areas of intelligent automation, digital training, upskilling and legacy modernization, among others. These services are complimented by industry-leading products under the DigitMarket™ product suite, offering digital marketplaces and API management solutions.

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India.

It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

Media contact:

Diganta Kumar Barooah

[email protected]

+91-80-41827200

SOURCE Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS)