TXOne Networks, Leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Security, Raises $51 Million in Total in Series B Extension Round Funding

Significant funding round validates TXOne Networks' capabilities and vision for securing industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments

TAIPEI, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, today announced a significant achievement of securing $51 million in its Series B extension round of financing. In addition to TGVest Capital, the lead investor of the B round, Pegatron Group, CDIB Capital Group and CDIB-Innolux II L.P. are continuing to invest. New investors include the Taiwania Capital and Applied Ventures ITIC Innovation Fund, L.P. (AVITIC), a joint fund of Applied Ventures, LLC and ITIC-Taiwan (Industrial Technology Investment Corporation).

TXOne Networks completed its Series A financing in August 2021 and announced Series B financing in August 2022.

TXOne Networks works with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense of industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments. With TXOne Networks, companies in diverse OT verticals implement tailored defense, including the adoption of advanced threat detection and response measures, to effectively counter ransomware and other emergent strategic threats and protect assets for their entire lifecycle. TXOne Networks secures the operations of more than 3,600 organizations globally in industries including semiconductors, automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, public transportation, utilities, electronics, healthcare, mining and metals, oil and gas, and aerospace.

"We are impressed that the 'OT Zero Trust' approach that TXOne Networks pioneered goes beyond the limitations of traditional cyber defense to safeguard operations and revenues, as well as its continuous efforts to streamline management, reduce security overhead and more quickly resolve challenges," said DC Cheng, Chairman with TGVest Capital. "This makes TXOne Networks a unique player in the global cybersecurity landscape, and we are happy to partner with the company for its continuous future growth."

Added Dr. Terence Liu, TXOne Networks chief executive officer: "The successful procurement of $51 million in this extension round marks a significant achievement for the company and underscores the confidence and trust of our investors in TXOne Networks' vision and potential."

In April 2024, TXOne Networks announced its latest innovative CPS protection platform, the SageOne central management console. The new TXOne Networks platform delivers management of the CPS attack surface across the OT environment, combines advanced technologies with a user-friendly interface for securing critical infrastructures and enables integrated lifecycle protection.

CRN in April 2024 recognized TXOne Networks among its list of "The 10 Coolest IoT Security Companies."

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. www.txone.com

