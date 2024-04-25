Varian Collaborates with BaraSeen Medical Company to Pave the Way for Advanced Cancer Treatment in Saudi Arabia with Sustainable Halcyon Technology

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers Company, announces its collaboration with BaraSeen Medical Company to introduce the first Halcyon system in Saudi Arabia - with its hallmark sustainability features - at BaraSeen's initial specialized standalone Batik-X radiation therapy center in Riyadh. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding access to high-quality treatment while driving sustainability and healthcare excellence.

The Halcyon system is renowned for its innovative and efficient radiation therapy system with a human-centered design that enables care providers to deliver precise, image-guided treatment. The Halcyon system can streamline the cancer treatment process with integrated imaging, ease of use, and fast treatment times. Designed to improve operational efficiency, the Halcyon system uses a smaller footprint and self-shielded design to reduce the vault and concrete requirements, reduces power consumption compared to traditional linear accelerators, and offers accelerated installation and machine commissioning.

"We have chosen Halcyon for our medical center because it offers a streamlined workflow, making treatment faster and more efficient. Additionally, its unique design creates a spacious and comfortable treatment environment, while precision targeting minimizes exposure to healthy tissues, helping to lead to improved outcomes" stated Dr Hossam Alassaf, Chief Executive Officer, emphasizing that "the system's versatility accommodates diverse patient needs. We believe that Halcyon will greatly enhance our capabilities and patient care".

At Varian, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation to shape the future of cancer care in a sustainable way. With the Halcyon system, healthcare providers can offer cutting edge treatment capabilities and improve the patient's treatment experience while delivering sustainable performance combining advanced usability, higher energy efficiency, and patient throughput.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with BaraSeen Medical to bring advanced cancer treatment capabilities to Saudi Arabia," said Laurent Amiel, President, Radiation Oncology Solutions for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Varian. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to expand global access to high-quality care sustainably. We are honored by the trust placed in Varian's technology, and confident that installing Halcyon at the BaTik-X center will greatly benefit patients in the region."

By leveraging the power of Halcyon, Varian and the BaTik-X center are not only transforming cancer treatment but also paving the way for a more sustainable future in healthcare.

VARIAN, and HALCYON are trademarks of Varian Medical Systems, Inc., pending or registered U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy, to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.

About BaraSeen Medical Company

BaraSeen Medical is a company founded in 2021 which owns and operates the Batik-X radiation therapy center. BaTik X is the first specialized stand-alone radiation therapy center in Saudi Arabia. The founders were inspired to start the company when they noticed the limited access to high-quality radiotherapy services in the region. At BatikX, we are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art radiotherapy services, bringing cutting-edge medical solutions closer to home, by the experts in the field. We believe that it's best to do one thing really, really well.

Our commitment to innovation and accessibility underscores our mission to make a lasting positive impact on the healthcare landscape in our region. We look forward to contributing to improved patient outcomes, fostering hope, and setting a new standard for excellence in private radiotherapy care. www.batikx.com

